Senior Cost Engineer - Americas

  • Location Trinidad and Tobago - North - Port of Spain, United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146610BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Role Synopsis

This position will lead the Americas cost team. This role will be responsible for ensuring the Americas cost teams provide excellent support to project teams whilst ensuring standardization and digitization of existing ways of working. This role will be providing line management to members of the cost engineer community in the Americas. The individual will be expected to establish relationships with the wider global cost engineering leadership whilst promoting and being an advocate for standardization. This is an excellent opportunity for persons to develop their leadership skills in a high profile and critical role.

Key Accountabilities

  • Lead the Americas cost team in pursuit of standardization and digitization
  • Align the Americas cost engineering community with the global project cost engineering strategy
  • Support implementation of centralization within Americas Cost Engineering community
  • Line management responsibilities for Americas cost engineering community
  • Support team members in personal and professional development
  • Work with Cost Engineering discipline lead to ensure Americas cost engineers are in the appropriate role
  • Provide assurance to Americas Project Controls Managers that project final forecast cost and VOWD are accurate
  • Provide overall commentary and insight into Americas cost performance
  • Coordinate and consolidate the overall QPF input for the Americas
  • Provide flow to work cost engineering support to Americas as appropriate
  • Work with procurement & finance teams to ensure roles and responsibilities are clear across the region
  • Act as a focal point across the region as appropriate for ad hoc requests from stakeholders

Essential Education and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Project Management or another relevant field.
  • 8+ Years cost engineer experience within senior leadership
  • Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.
  • Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.
  • Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.
  • Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.
  • Influencing and communication skills in English language
  • Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviors
  • Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity
  • Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information
Desirable criteria
  • Master’s degree in Engineering or Project Management
  • Advanced skills in Microsoft products
Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

