Job summary

This position will lead the Global Concept Development (GCD) cost team. This role will be responsible for ensuring the GCD cost team provide excellent support to project teams whilst ensuring standardization and digitization of existing ways of working. This role will be providing line management to members of the cost engineer community in GCD. The individual will be expected to build relationships with the wider global cost engineering leadership whilst promoting and being an advocate for standardization.

Key Accountabilities expected from role:



Strategy:

Lead the GCD cost team in pursuit of standardization and digitization.

Align the GCD cost engineering community with the global project cost engineering strategy.

Support implementation of centralization within GCD Cost Engineering community.

People:

Line management responsibilities for GCD cost engineering community.

Support team members in personal and professional development.

Staff and agency resource planning.

Cost Engineering:

Provide assurance to GCD Project Controls Managers that project final forecast cost and VOWD are accurate.

Provide overall commentary and insight into GCD cost performance.

Coordinate and consolidate the overall QPF input for GCD.

Provide flow to work cost engineering support to GCD as appropriate.

Stakeholder Engagement:

Work with procurement & finance teams to ensure roles and responsibilities are clear across the region.

Act as a focal point across the region as appropriate for ad hoc requests from stakeholders.





Essential Education:



Bachelor’s / Masters Degree in Engineering, Project Management, or other relevant discipline.



Essential experience and job requirements:



Strong cost engineer experience in senior roles.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

Influencing and communication skills in English language.

Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviors.

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information.





Desirable criteria & qualifications:



Advanced skills in Microsoft products



Additional information:

Relocation – TBC (to be confirmed )