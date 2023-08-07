Senior Cost Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

This role on the SD Compression project will be responsible for delivering a complete suite of cost engineering services and ensuring standardization and digitization of the existing ways of work in support of this major project and its key stakeholders. You will be expected to manage a variety of stakeholders such as the bp delivery teams and contractor organisations, and support key decision making. The role is located in Baku, Azerbaijan and is open for national applicants only.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the role:

In this role, you will have the opportunity to:

Work closely with the cost performance squad, lead the project’s input to development and implementation of Project Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) / Cost Breakdown Structure (CBS)

Coordinate and / or develop appropriate control budgets consistent with project cost estimate and WBS / CBS with clear budget accountabilities and tracking of budget changes.

Monitor costs, collect and compile progress and cost data, develop cost control worksheets and reports for review by delivery teams.

Review financial data related to accruals, invoice payments, purchase orders and material deliveries and other financial data. Coordinate assessment of Value-of-Work Done, and Commitments, and Forecast final Cost.

Deliver accurate cost forecasting in coordination with the team within the +/-5% accuracy on a quarterly and annual basis.

Develop and implement cost trending processes in line with the project controls ways of working to support accurate cost forecasts.

Manage and report currency impacts to VOWD and forecast reporting at Project and current FX rates.

Coordinate and/or develop project annual spend projections, cost reconciliations and variance analysis for Projects, Group Finance and partner budgets.

Coordinate consolidation of the cost performance management data working closely with the deployed cost team, subsea and performance squads to ensure robustness of cost performance deliverables ahead of management reviews.

Review and audit contractor cost control procedures and practices.

Perform quality assurance on the contractors’ cost management system, and performance vs budgets.

Participate in development of Project Execution Plan.

Participate in project risk management and change management processes and provide assessment of cost impacts.

Coordinate cost management effort to support the Cost and Schedule Reviews (CSR) and MCE reviews.

Provide interface to other functions and teams to improve processes, resolve conflicting priorities and ensure adherence to best project practices.

Work with Finance function to ensure processes implemented conform to Governance requirements.

Work with Procurement function to ensure commitments and commitment changes are tracked accurately and feed into the cost forecasts.

Lead the Shah Deniz Compression Cost Engineering input to Digital Performance Management (DPM) initiatives – Project, Region & function.

About you:

University or equivalent degree in Engineering / Science / Economics

It would also be essential that you have:

Extensive project controls or project management experience on large scale projects with a strong track record of delivery

Extensive background and experience in major projects cost engineering processes and cost management tools

Strong commitment to HSSE and right 1st time principles

Ability to manage, motivate, direct and develop a team of mixed-experience, cost engineers in multinational environment

Ability to train and develop junior staff to fill more senior cost positions while continuing to meet project demands for cost deliverables.

Ability to manage interfaces across the delivery organisation using advanced influencing and communication skills in English languages

Create a performance culture that is designed to deliver success.

Experience of producing good quality written reports and summary presentations to communicate clarity from complexity

Ability to organize and prioritize work and meet deadlines

Ability to recognize and solve problems



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Cost Controls, Cost estimating and cost control, Cost Management, Influencing, Performance management, Project execution planning, Reviews, Schedule and resources, Sourcing Management, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

