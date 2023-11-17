Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Cost Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - Sunbury, US: Houston - Westlake Campus
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Project Management Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ071558
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Project Management Group


Job Summary:

This position will lead the Global Concept Development (GCD) cost team. This role will be responsible for ensuring the GCD cost team provide excellent support to project teams whilst ensuring standardization and digitization of existing ways of working.

This role will be providing line management to members of the cost engineer community in GCD. The individual will be expected to build relationships with the wider global cost engineering leadership whilst promoting and being an advocate for standardization.


Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Strategy:

  • Lead the GCD cost team in pursuit of standardization and digitization
  • Align the GCD cost engineering community with the global project cost engineering strategy
  • Support implementation of centralization within GCD Cost Engineering community

People:

  • Line management responsibilities for GCD cost engineering community
  • Support team members in personal and professional development
  • Staff and agency resource planning

Cost Engineering:

  • Provide assurance to GCD Project Controls Managers that project final forecast cost and VOWD are accurate
  • Provide overall commentary and insight into GCD cost performance
  • Coordinate and consolidate the overall QPF input for GCD
  • Provide flow to work cost engineering support to GCD as appropriate

Stakeholder Engagement:

  • Work with procurement & finance teams to ensure roles and responsibilities are clear across the region
  • Act as a focal point across the region as appropriate for ad hoc requests from stakeholders

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s / Masters Degree in Engineering, Project Management, or other relevant field.

Essential Experience And Job Requirements:

  • 8+ Years cost engineer experience in senior roles
  • Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.
  • Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.
  • Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose results that meet the needs of the business.
  • Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.
  • Influencing and communication skills in English language
  • Excellent inter-personal skills and behaviors 
  • Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity
  • Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information

Desirable Criteria:

Advanced skills in Microsoft products

About bp

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks

  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

  • Life and health insurance, medical care package

  • And many other benefits.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

