This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Description:

Summary:

We are looking for a Senior Cost Engineer, where you will lead the Azerbaijan, Georgia & Turkey (AGT) cost team supporting major projects. You will also be responsible for ensuring the AGT cost team provide excellent support to project teams whilst ensuring standardization and digitization of existing ways of working.

This role will be providing line management to members of the cost engineer community in AGT. The individual will be encouraged to establish relationships with the wider global cost engineering leadership whilst promoting and being an advocate for standardization. This is an excellent opportunity for the individual to develop their leadership skills in a high profile and critical role.



Please note that this role is open for Azerbaijani nationals only!



We expect you to:

Lead and be accountable for key parts of the AGT cost portfolio including but not limited to budgets, commitments, VOWD, forecasting, change control and cost phasing

Deliver accurate cost forecasting in coordination with the team within the +/-5% accuracy on a quarterly and annual basis

Ensure bp cost management tool is maintained with all relevant cost data to provide standard cost outputs to Project Management and other stakeholders.

Align the AGT cost engineering community with the global project cost engineering strategy.

Support implementation of a centralized organization within the community.

Support team members in personal and professional development

Provide assurance to AGT Project Controls Managers that project final forecast cost and VOWD are accurate.

Provide overall commentary and insight into AGT cost performance.

Coordinate and consolidate the overall cost input for various projects within the AGT portfolio.

Work with procurement & finance teams to ensure roles and responsibilities are clear across the regions.

Act as a focal point for ad hoc requests from stakeholders.

Develop and implement cost trending processes in line with the project guides to support accurate cost forecasts.



We believe the successful candidate should have:

Higher education in Engineering, Project Management or other relevant field.

10 + years cost engineering experience preferably within a senior position.

Track record of consistently producing high quality cost engineering deliverables.

Ability to produce high quality written reports and summary presentations – able to communicate clarity from complexity.

Ability to harness use of digital tools to provide high quality cost management reporting information.

Bias for simplification, efficiency, and continuous improvement.

Ability to influence, interface, communicate and work effectively with members of a project team.

Project management accreditation (PMP, APM, etc) - preferred.



Why join us?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that we are strengthened by diversity and committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Change control, Change control, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Conflict Management, Construction, Cost Estimating, Cost estimating and cost control (Inactive), Cost Management, Decision Making, Design development and delivery, Frameworks and methodologies, Governance arrangements, Performance management, Portfolio Management, Project and construction safety, Project Cost Control, Project Costs, Project execution planning, Project HSSE, Project Leadership, Project Team Management, Quality, Requirements Management, Reviews, Risk Management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.