Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company. You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning. As the Senior Cost Estimator, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities. This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Project Management Group



Job Summary:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company. You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning. As the Senior Cost Estimator, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities.This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Prepare cost estimates ranging from high level (Class 5) through to detailed FID Estimates, ensuring a full understanding of the technical scope, cost estimate basis, schedule, contracting strategy and execution plan.

Review and validate contractor-developed cost estimating deliverables, ensuring consistency against requirements prior to integration into the project cost estimate.

Participate in the preparation and implementation of the work breakdown structure (WBS); ensuring understanding of the broader scope across all project stages.

Identify cost norms and unit rates required to develop a cost estimate including engineering/ project management, procurement, construction and fabrication labour hours, productivities, wage rates, installation vessels and owners cost.

Working with the benchmarking team, prepare the evaluation of the cost estimate against internal and external cost metrics and benchmarks to demonstrate the competitiveness of the project.

Develop and train early career estimators to support long term capability within bp.

Deliver appropriate stage gate estimates and basis of estimate in Cost and Schedule Reviews and support other technical reviews.

Assist in the development of stage gate appropriate Financial Memorandums (FMs).

To be successful you will have:

Significant industry project experience.

Engineering / Science/ Finance degree or equivalent experience.

Experience with offshore wind projects.

Experience in the preparation, analysis and presentation of capital cost estimates to management and stakeholders.

Experience of working alongside procurement teams on bid evaluations.

Good communication (oral and written) skills.

Experience with probabilistic estimate risk analysis.

Self-motivation and a high level of individual initiative and self-reliance are required.

Ability to interface, influence, and work effectively with members of Project Leadership.

Bias for simplification and efficiency with focus on fit-for-purpose deliverables that meet the needs of the business.

Strong ability to build partnerships, actively engage and respect contributions of others.

GAS AND LOW CARBON ENERGY



At bp we’re reimagining energy, and so could you. By reinventing our ‎gas and low carbon energy businesses we’re advancing low carbon energy solutions for people and our planet. That’s why we need talent like you to join us.



Together, we will achieve this by:

Integrating our gas and renewable capabilities.

Building and growing low and zero carbon businesses and markets.

Developing new gas opportunities

Driving new decarbonisation technologies and capabilities

Leveraging digital to create innovative zero carbon energy solutions

Creating new business models that are driven by innovative financing solutions.

Adopting new ways of working that unleash the ingenuity and potential of our people.

Collaborating with the rest of our business to present ourselves as ‘one bp’ to our customers



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.