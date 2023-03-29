Job summary

The AGT region encompasses our oil and gas businesses in Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye and lies at the very heart of our resilient hydrocarbons strategy. We first entered Azerbaijan in 1992 and since then, in partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan and our co-venturers, we have invested over $84bn to develop world class projects. These include Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) and Shah Deniz, where we are the operator. In addition, we operate parts of the Southern Gas Corridor, a network of three pipelines covering over 3,500km and supplying hydrocarbons to Georgia, Turkiye and southern Europe.



Exploration continues and the region has an excellent hopper of hydrocarbon and low carbon growth opportunities. We are, for example, in the process of working with the Ministry of Energy towards joint implementation of a 240MW AC solar power plant in the Jabrayil district, delivering green electrons through an innovative commercial structure called a “Virtual Power Transfer Arrangement”. Through this work the region aspires to continue to be a valued, trusted and long-term partner in the development of Azerbaijan’s energy resources - both hydrocarbon and increasingly low carbon.

As Senior Counsel – AGT, you will be a key contributor to the AGT legal team, working to support and enable bp’s AGT business. You will be responsible for providing strategic and day to day advice and counsel to senior leaders and business colleagues on key issues.

The Senior Counsel will also work closely with Managing Counsel to help set the strategic direction for the team, provide day to day leadership for provision of legal support and provide oversight, coaching and development support . As such, the Senior Counsel will be an important individual contributor, providing strong technical advice and strategic feedback, but will also fulfil a key role in helping with the development and direction of the team.

Key accountabilities:

Being a trusted adviser to the AGT business by providing a wide range of legal advice and assistance on key issues and risks

Drafting, negotiating, analyzing and interpreting various forms of complex projects and commercial transactions, including production sharing agreements, operating agreements, shareholders agreements, gas sales and transportation agreements, financing and power purchase agreements, service contracts.

Being an active and caring member of the legal team, including mentoring and developing team members, and implementing team-based wellbeing, learning and development initiatives.

Providing direction, coaching and mentoring for relevant Counsel in the team to support their provision of quality legal advice aligned with key business priorities.

Collaborating with colleagues and specialists within bp legal and other bp functions to ensure identification and mitigation of risk and management of issues impacting the business, including in relation to the management of bp’s relationships and interests in joint ventures.

Essential Education:

Education and legal qualification to practice in the UK, US or Azerbaijan.

Essential Experience:

You shall be capable of navigating a complex matrix organization, deploying technical excellence, and adopting a collaborative style and approach.

In particular, the candidate should have:

A passion for working collaboratively with a business and understanding the strategy, drivers and key issues to exercise good judgement and tailor pragmatic advice.

Strong legal skills including proficient spoken and written English, with excellent drafting skills.

Deep oil and gas knowledge and experience of negotiating and advising on key contracts governed by Englsh law, including: production sharing contracts, joint operating agreements, shareholders agreement; gas sales and transportation agreements and upstream project agreements (e.g. rig contracts etc).

The ability to cope with a wide and varied workload, effectively prioritize with a focus on materiality

The highest professional and ethical standards and good judgment in pragmatically and effectively applying bp practices, processes and controls to maintaining an effective culture of compliance.

A consistent track record in supporting the learning and development of others.

