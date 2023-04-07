Senior Counsel - Corporate ESG

Job summary

This is a fantastic opportunity to provide strategic direction as well as legal and compliance advice on ESG-related corporate reporting and disclosure matters in a dynamic environment.



We are seeing fast-moving and ever-increasing activity in bp related to the energy transition, escalating expectations and requirements for companies’ management of Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) issues, and pursuit of our purpose, strategy, net zero ambition and sustainability agenda.



bp’s ESG-related disclosures, corporate reporting and investor engagement are critical to bp’s response to this rapidly evolving landscape.

Key Accountabilities:

Working closely with the Corporate and Sustainability & HSSE legal teams, you will provide advice on bp’s Sustainability Report, ESG-related sections of the BP Annual Report and Form 20-F, strategic updates, press releases and various other group reports and disclosures, both statutory and voluntary.

Disclosure compliance and the management and mitigation of risk, whilst creating pragmatic solutions for bp. The successful candidate will need to keep on top of evolving ESG-related regulatory proposals and developments especially in the UK, US and EU, supporting bp’s responses and seeking to influence the direction of such changes.

Be a trusted adviser to a broad and diverse client group group – including in C&EA, SS&V, Finance and Investor Relations. This will mean building and collaborating with, and influencing, a strong network across the group and across bp legal, to enable integrated, timely and effective advice on group-critical ESG-related disclosure risks and compliance.

Essential Education:

Degree educated and qualified to practice law in the UK or another relevant jurisdiction.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience and understanding of the wider investment and finance landscape and the role of ESG within it. You will have advised on compliance with ESG-related disclosure risks and requirements, preferably in the context of a UK or US listed company or UK or US investor or financial institution.

Highly proactive with excellent organisational, time management and prioritisation skills.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills. You can build relationships across an organisation, acting with integrity, advising and influencing senior management on complex and sensitive matters at pace.

Able to develop a strong understanding of an organisation and its strategy, challenges and goals. You can think strategically and shape and deliver strategic priorities and goals. Promote effective collaboration across the business, aligning accountabilities.

Able to anticipate, identify, advise on and mitigate potential legal / litigation risks and relationship to other types of risk such as commercial or reputational.

Able to assimilate, integrate and advise on new developments or emerging issues, and to engage effectively on policy and communications-related issues.

Desirable criteria:

Familiarity with, and experience of advising on, corporate governance requirements.

A deep interest in the wider ESG context, particularly relating to sustainability and the energy transition.

Familiarity with the range of current and emerging UK, US and EU disclosure requirements related to ESG, such as in the area of EU sustainable finance.

The location of the role is “London”. If the successful candidate is currently based in Sunbury or in Canary Wharf, they would not be expected to relocate. They will be expected to spend a proportion of their time at St James’s Square, which is important for connectivity with key client groups, executives and Corporate legal colleagues.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

