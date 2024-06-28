Senior Counsel, Corporate Governance

This role is not eligible for relocation

Legal Group



About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

This is a senior leadership role in bp’s Company Secretary’s Office (CSO). The vision of CSO is to enhance stakeholder value through dynamic corporate governance by focusing on our strategic priorities: excellence; simplification; and building trusted partnerships. We are looking for a passionate, driven corporate governance senior counsel to join the US team, a trusted advisor leading the effective delivery of board and transactional governance in order to enable bp’s strategic business aims, and ultimately, serve our customers.

Oversee day-to-day company secretarial governance of bp’s US and Canadian subsidiaries, as well as certain key joint ventures; ensure connectivity with global subsidiary governance team and framework

Act as company secretary and trusted advisor for certain key US subsidiary boards of directors and advise on all relevant corporate governance matters

Provide governance support on material transactions, both third-party and internal

Build and strengthen networks and relationships with key stakeholders to ensure the consistent delivery of fit-for-purpose governance

Contribute to the development and implementation of the objectives of global CSO through the Head of the US Company Secretariat

Stay up to date on US corporate governance regulatory landscape

Minimum of [8] years of legal corporate governance experience, with [5] years serving as a corporate secretary to one or more active boards of directors

Experience advising and influencing senior executives

Proven record of independent judgment, commercial awareness, and discretion

Substantial experience providing governance support on material M&A transactions as part of a multi-functional business facing team

High standard of communication and listening skills to gain trust and credibility within the business and relevant partners

Strong problem-solving skills, with the creativity to propose options and build consensus, while also understanding bp’s businesses

Excellent legal research skills and demonstrated transactional experience with analyzing complex transactions and drafting corporate governance documentation

Demonstrated delivery of automation and application of digital solutions

Experience leading, influencing and motivating teams

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting different styles to interact with various stakeholders to achieve the desired result

Ability to work closely with and unify the team but also to work autonomously and proactively with minimal direction

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



