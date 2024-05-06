Senior Counsel - Digital, IP & Technology

This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp we are reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. We recognise the pivotal role of digital technologies in this endeavour and are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive operational efficiencies, empower our workforce and help us engage better with our customers.

We are looking for a senior lawyer to join our Digital, IP and Technology (DIP) legal team to advise on the wide range of legal, regulatory and compliance issues associated with bp’s use of AI technologies. This role is focused on ensuring bp’s use of AI is not only safe and responsible but aligned with the rapidly evolving global landscape of AI regulation. It offers a unique and exciting opportunity to support bp’s desire to be an industry leader in AI as it transforms to the integrated energy company of the future.

This is a new role in a rapidly developing area which requires flexibility to support a changing workload and the evolving digital priorities of bp’s global businesses.

What you will do:

Serve as a trusted advisor, providing expert legal guidance on AI technologies.

Collaborate with bp Legal specialists, the CDPO and Ethics & Compliance to provide counsel on AI-related compliance matters.

Proactively screen new AI use cases to identify legal risks and recommend pragmatic and effective legal strategies for risk management.

Contribute to the design, as well as the implementation and delivery of a robust AI governance and compliance program, ensuring that the deployment of related technologies is safe, responsible and compliant with emerging regulations.

Assist in making any necessary regulatory filings and responding to regulatory inquiries and investigations related to AI, effectively managing any legal implications.

Act as central legal expert on AI specific laws and regulations globally, staying informed on emerging requirements, contributing to policy development and coordinating with local businesses and legal teams as needed to ensure bp remains ahead of trends in AI regulation.

Collaborating with the wider DIP team to support transactions related to technology, including software evaluation and licence agreements, SaaS agreements, IT outsourcing, agreements relating to IT infrastructure and cloud data.

Creating and delivering training for the legal function and across bp’s businesses on AI regulation and risks and other technology areas as deemed necessary and appropriate.

What you will bring:

Solicitor or Barrister qualified to practice in the United Kingdom or in a jurisdiction with equivalent legal training and principles.

Significant experience of legal counsel on digital technologies gained within a reputable law firm or inhouse at an international company or organisation.

A keen interest in, and good understanding of, the emerging legal issues and regulatory frameworks that apply to AI technologies, both in the UK and globally.

Passion for innovation and the latest advancements in digital technology, underpinned by a solid working knowledge of AI technologies and their applications.

A collaborative team member, with strong interpersonal skills, an empathetic understanding of varied perspectives, and a receptiveness to giving and receiving constructive feedback.

Strong technical legal skills, combined with an ability to take a pragmatic, commercial view on the legal challenges and issues facing bp. Good judgment, commercial awareness, and delivering pragmatic advice.

Resilience and adaptability, the ability to handle multiple projects, prioritise effectively with a focus on materiality, and adapt swiftly to shifting business imperatives.

Experience working proactively, independently and reliably under tight timeframes in a fast-paced environment.

Experience of collaborating in a multi-stakeholder environment, navigating complex issues, leading or significantly contributing to the successful outcome of numerous matters.

Ideally, you will also have:

Some prior in-house legal experience would be beneficial.

Experience of supporting software licensing agreements, SaaS agreements, IT outsourcing, agreements relating to IT infrastructure and cloud data and other technology related transactions.

Experience of leading/project management of complex projects within a multi-disciplinary team.

Experience of working with remote teams.

Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future!

Apply now!



