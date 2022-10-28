Senior Counsel, Gulf of Mexico

Job summary

The role is as an individual contributor in the Gulf of Mexico/Canada Legal team, which sits at the operational heart of delivering on bp’s resilient hydrocarbons ambition and strategy as part of the Productions & Operations Entity within the bp organization. The Gulf of Mexico P&O entity is responsible for the vast majority of our $14-16bn capex investment program and management of our highest risks. bp is committed to the Gulf of Mexico where it currently has a multibillion capex investment program underway through the operation of its 4 large production platforms- Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunderhorse and through its several partnerships with other operators in the Gulf.



Our work includes advice and counsel on the plethora of operating agreements, offshore leases, joint venture partnerships and management of legal issues in support of the vast operations and the planning and delivery of several major projects in relation thereto.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:



The role we are hiring for has a direct impact on bp’s resilient hydrocarbons ambition, playing a key role in the energy transition, and our delivery of our strategy. You will also be joining a legal team that is embracing agility and looking to lead in providing excellence in the delivery of legal services for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada regions.

In this role, you will:

Provide strategic legal counsel to various GoM & Canada business facing and leadership teams.

Provide advice and counsel in support of GOM/Canada’s offshore leases and assets and other operations.

Support negotiation of high value, complex oil and gas contracts, operational contracts and negotiation of innovative, integrated energy deals.

Manage key legal risks in the overall operations

Manage disputes and provide general commercial counsel on wide ranging issues, collaborating across bp Legal.

Qualified US lawyer with a minimum of 12 years of experience working in the oil and gas industry.

Extensive experience in advising on major oil and gas contracts, operating agreements, joint venture partnerships

Experience advising on fast paced innovative commercial/financial transactions.

Strong experience of work in offshore leasing and offshore assets

Strong interpersonal skills – capable of adopting a variety of styles to interact with clients across the business and senior management.

Excellent oral and written communication skills and ability to work both autonomously.

Strong problem-solving skills, with the creativity to propose different options and build consensus and ability to work autonomously. Show integrity, courage and sound ethical judgment and potential for leading others.

Experience working as a senior level leader and liaising and advising with other senior and executive leaders.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!