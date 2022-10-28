Senior Counsel, Gulf of Mexico

The role is as an individual contributor in the Gulf of Mexico/Canada Legal team, which sits at the operational heart of delivering on bp’s resilient hydrocarbons ambition and strategy as part of the Productions & Operations Entity within the bp organization. The Gulf of Mexico P&O entity is responsible for the vast majority of our $14-16bn capex investment program and management of our highest risks. bp is committed to the Gulf of Mexico where it currently has a multibillion capex investment program underway through the operation of its 4 large production platforms- Atlantis, Mad Dog, Na Kika and Thunderhorse and through its several partnerships with other operators in the Gulf.
Our work includes advice and counsel on the plethora of operating agreements, offshore leases, joint venture partnerships and management of legal issues in support of the vast operations and the planning and delivery of several major projects in relation thereto.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:
The role we are hiring for has a direct impact on bp’s resilient hydrocarbons ambition, playing a key role in the energy transition, and our delivery of our strategy. You will also be joining a legal team that is embracing agility and looking to lead in providing excellence in the delivery of legal services for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada regions.
In this role, you will: