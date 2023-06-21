Senior Counsel - Litigation & Disputes

Job summary

Why join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! Responsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused legal guidance on complex legal matters and projects, demonstrating significant technical expertise, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.

Legal Group



Effectively manage a significant portfolio of complex, high risk litigated or otherwise contentious disputes involving current commercial businesses, legacy businesses and claims asserted by third parties and governmental agencies. Implement sound legal and technical legal strategies to achieve results consistent with bp's long term business goals and legal requirements, including the reduction of the overall legal risk and liability.

Provide timely, practical and appropriate legal advice regarding commercial business disputes and disputes involving legacy operations in advance of litigation or arbitration to help decision makers assess financial, reputational and operational risks.

Communicate effectively with business and function clients and bp Legal commercial lawyer colleagues to coordinate strategies and to provide timely and complete briefings regarding current and emerging legal risks.

Manage internal and external legal resources, including staffing of outside counsel and experts, keeping in mind bp’s values and diversity, equity and inclusion goals.

Effectively manage costs while also appropriately managing risk, through setting and updating case budgets.

Contribute to the overall good of the U.S. Litigation Team and the broader bp Legal Team through programs and activities such as mentoring, participating in the external counsel management committee, pro bono or other volunteer work, client training sessions, etc.

Experience with government enforcement, regulatory and internal investigations is highly desirable.

Experience with significant arbitrations (domestic and international) is helpful.

JD from a U.S. based law school with top credentials.

Admitted and in good standing to practice as an attorney with the bar of at least one U.S. state.

Minimum of 10 years of practice as a litigator, including practice with a law firm or government agency, working on complex civil litigation.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.