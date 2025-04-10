Senior Counsel - Litigation & Disputes

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Description:

About the role

bpx Legal is seeking an experienced litigation attorney to join its team in Houston, TX or Denver, CO. This role will support bpx energy, which is an upstream E&P business with assets located onshore within the continental United States. This position will manage a large and diverse docket of legal matters in multiple jurisdictions, as well as provide legal advice in anticipation of litigation. The successful candidate will report to the bpx Head of Legal.



Key Accountabilities

Effectively manage a significant portfolio of complex, high-risk and multi-jurisdictional disputes involving bpx energy’s current upstream E&P businesses.

Implement sound legal and technical strategies to achieve results consistent with bpx's long term business goals and legal requirements.

Recommend retention of qualified and venue-appropriate external counsel to represent bpx’s interests in litigation and pre-litigation matters.

Direct the work of counsel to ensure the highest quality of legal representation in a cost-effective manner.

Conduct early assessment of facts and law in order to communicate the associated risk to internal business and financial clients and legal team colleagues.

Communicate effectively with clients and other stakeholders to

coordinate strategies and to provide timely and complete briefings regarding current and emerging legal risks.

Work with bpx clients, paralegals, discovery professionals and consultants, to meet discovery obligations.

Effectively manage costs while also appropriately managing risk, through setting

and updating case budgets.

Contribute to the overall work of the bpx Legal Team, as well as to the bp Legal Team (and its U.S. Litigation Team) through programs and activities such as mentoring, participating in the external counsel management committee, pro bono or other volunteer work, client training sessions, etc.



Essential Education and Experience

JD from an ABA accredited U.S. based law school with top credentials.

Admitted and in good standing to practice as an attorney with the bar of at least one U.S. state.

If not licensed to practice in Texas or Colorado, should be willing and able to become licensed in the state of residence.

A minimum of 10 years of litigation experience in both federal and state courts is required, working on complex upstream E&P matters.

Strong technical knowledge of the upstream E&P business, the legal issues typically encountered and the agreements that govern the relationships between the parties.

The ability to both recognize litigation risk and to develop and implement strategies to successfully manage and reduce the risk is essential.

Strong communication skills (both oral and written) and the ability to effectively collaborate with internal colleagues and external counsel are key to success in the role.

Detail-oriented with the ability to organize and manage multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to handle a substantial volume of work and to manage competing deadlines.

Strong commitment to a work environment exemplified by mutual trust, respect and inclusion.

Ability and willingness to travel as needed.



Desirable Criteria

Familiarity with the courts, venues and legal communities of Texas and/or Louisiana to be able to select appropriate external counsel and make sound strategy decisions.

Aptitude for creative thinking and problem solving.

Demonstrated capability and desire to build knowledge in new areas of law.

Significant experience with electronic discovery.

How much do we pay (Base)? $240,000 - $290,000. *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

Why Join Us?

At bpx, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Coaching, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



