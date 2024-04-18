Senior Counsel - M&A

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Description:

This Senior Counsel will be one of bp’s lawyers reporting to the Managing Counsel, M&A, providing strategic and transactional legal support on bp’s high value and high profile merger, acquisition and joint venturing activity required to deliver bp’s strategy.

In this role, you will lead and coordinate legal support to help deliver strategic M&A across bp's portfolio. This may involve working independently or with external counsel and include drafting large and complex documents, organizing and conducting potentially sizeable due diligence, assisting with design and preparation of transactional process and with the conduct of transaction itself.

What you will do:

Identify legal and commercial risks, assess their potential impact, find opportunities to capture value and growth, and provide strategic and timely legal advice

Ensure that material risks are appropriately managed. Explain the nature of such risks to key stakeholders within bp and, where necessary, mitigating such risks within the context of a negotiated transaction (whether in the transaction documentation, structurally or otherwise)

Instruct and manage external counsel to ensure that support is provided when needed, transaction objectives are achieved, and that bp receives optimum service and value.

What you will bring:

Professional qualification to practice law in England and Wales

Experience working in the energy sector, preferably experience running international M&A transactions or M&A within the sector, with strong client advisory, negotiation and transaction management abilities

A corporate and/or commercial law background, and In-house or law firm experience

A track record of operating in a large organization, deploying technical excellence, and applying a collaborative style and approach

Application of good business judgment, striving for optimal solutions and passion for effective delivery of tailored advice

Strong technical legal ability as well as a strong record of commercial awareness and of high-quality contribution to business strategy and delivery

Capacity to cope with a wide and varied workload, effectively prioritise tasks to support a multi-transaction portfolio and to operate under pressure and carry significant workload at peak times of the transactional cycle

A strategic, pragmatic and commercial view on the risks, challenges and issues facing bp and to apply this in advice and recommendations to senior decision makers;

Ability to deploy good judgment in effectively applying bp practices, processes and controls

A focus on continuous improvement for bp in operating efficiently as well as a bias towards innovation and finding solutions

Effective communication skills (applying a good balance of listening and questioning skills) to understand different perspectives and an ability to receive and act on constructive feedback

Ability to focus, direct and manage the efforts of internal and external legal and business resources to provide critical legal support

Well developed emotional intelligence and understanding of psychological safety, with sensitivity to cultural and people differences, receptive to and energised by a diverse organization, at all times seeking to maintain wellbeing within our organization

The highest professional and ethical standards that can be effectively deployed in a proportionate manner, maintaining an effective culture of compliance across our businesses

Inherent high priority to promote safety and be proactive in mitigating risks to achieve safe completion of tasks by all

Inherent drive to improve, simplify and innovate in the delivery of legal advice to the business, manage legal risk and grow and develop both self and others.

Ideally, you will also bring:

Experience of advising on compliance matters e.g. ABC, ITR, AT, AML

Experience of working with remote teams in different jurisdictions

Experience of managing legal spend and budgets

Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future!

Apply now!



