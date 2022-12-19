Job summary

Would you like to join our Legal team and help bp to reinvent energy?



Supporting the bp group strategy, bp Legal’ s purpose is to deliver work which fuels bp’ s ability to meet the world’s energy needs.



Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Legal supports the Group M&A function, a global function with teams located in London and Houston. We conduct all strategic merger, divestment, and acquisition activity over $50 million across all businesses in bp, including its low carbon and renewable energy businesses. This includes public / private M&A, joint ventures, and public market securities trades.



This role will be responsible for bp’s legal activities associated with transactions led by Group M&A professionals primarily based in Houston, Texas, but some transactions may be led by internal M&A professionals from London. This role is located in Houston, Texas and will work a hybrid schedule.

As Senior Counsel – M&A you will:

Lead and coordinate legal support to Group M&A, through both external counsel as well as internal legal resources; this includes, drafting large and complex documents, organizing, and conducting potentially sizeable due diligence, assisting with design and preparation of transactional process and with the conduct of transaction itself

Identify legal and commercial risks, assessing their impact, finding opportunities to mitigate risks and/or to capture value and growth, as applicable, and providing strategic and timely legal advice on both

Ensure that material risks are appropriately handled. Explaining the nature of such risks to key colleagues and partners and mitigate them within the context of a negotiated transaction (whether in the transaction documentation, structurally or otherwise)

Instruct and manage external M&A counsel to ensure support is provided when needed, transaction objectives are achieved, and that costs are rigorously controlled to ensure BP receives optimum service and value

Deliver and coordinate legal advice and work product to the Group M&A function and client groups within BP to ensure that deadlines are met and that transactions are completed in line with Group strategy

Follow the bp Code of Conduct and bp safety and compliance standards on all transactions

Essential Education:

Juris Doctor degree from an ABA accredited law school

Active bar membership in good standing in one of U.S. states

About you:

At least 7 years of extensive prior M&A experience (preferably with experience of running sizeable or complex M&A transactions and preferably within the energy sector), with strong client advisory, hands-on drafting, negotiation and transaction management abilities

Strong academics and outstanding technical legal ability;

A proven record of commercial awareness and of high-quality contribution to business strategy and delivery;

Strong interpersonal, counselling and communication skills and the ability to influence and work collaboratively within a group of experienced and motivated lawyers, clients and M&A professionals across different teams and geographies;

Team-oriented with the ability to focus, direct and manage the efforts of internal and external legal and business resources to provide critical legal support to Group M&A and other partners;

Self-motivated, driven, committed, have a bias towards finding solutions and closing issues (not merely identifying problems), be innovative and be prepared to deliver robust and commercial advice; and

Demonstrate an ability to successfully prioritize tasks to support a multi-transaction portfolio and to work under pressure and carry significant workload at peak times of transactional cycle.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!