Senior Counsel - Mergers and Acquisitions

Supporting the bp group strategy, bp Legal’ s purpose is to deliver work which fuels bp’ s ability to meet the world’s energy needs.
Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Legal supports the Group M&A function, a global function with teams located in London and Houston. We conduct all strategic merger, divestment, and acquisition activity over $50 million across all businesses in bp, including its low carbon and renewable energy businesses. This includes public / private M&A, joint ventures, and public market securities trades.
This role will be responsible for bp’s legal activities associated with transactions led by Group M&A professionals primarily based in Houston, Texas, but some transactions may be led by internal M&A professionals from London. This role is located in Houston, Texas and will work a hybrid schedule.
As Senior Counsel – M&A you will:
Essential Education:
About you:
Why join us?At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.