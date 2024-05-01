This role is not eligible for relocation

The Senior Counsel, Pensions will report into the Managing Counsel (MC) for the BP Pension Fund and will cover support to the Legal team. Where required, you will deputise for the MC, including providing effective pragmatic and practical legal advice to BP Pension Trustees Limited board (Trustee), and other subsidiaries.

You will provide, manage and deliver day to day legal support to the Trustee Executive (TE) and assist in managing the Pensions Legal team, including supporting team meetings and day-to-day interaction with the team. You will have access to the panel of law firms and assist with managing the legal spend of the Trustee.

You will have a high degree of autonomous and independent work and, where required, work closely with the leadership team of the TE, and the Trustee.

You will advise the TE with relevant up to date legislation changes, including TPR, FCA, DWP updates and other associations / initiatives, e.g. Stewardship Code, Climate Change regulations etc. You will review and consider the impact of Government consultations, providing summaries, where requested and draft responses to such consultations. You will also work with the wider Fund team to ensure proper processes, governance and controls are drafted, reviewed and communicated to the relevant teams.

What you will do:

Provide legal and commercial support on the following:

confidential projects involving the Fund, identifying when to advise on a legally privileged basis and provide prompt and detailed or summarised (as requested) legal advice;

support the Managing Counsel on leading the team and opportunities to support the wider Compliance and Company Secretariat pension fund team including driving change and leading by example;

appropriately escalate concerns from a legal and compliance perspective to the Managing Counsel, for discussion and resolution;

drive collaboration with, and support to, the clients and other Legal teams within the wider bp Legal group, as required;

present to the Fund, by way of legal, compliance or regulatory training, townhalls or other forms of group communications, both written and oral;

keep abreast of emerging legislation and build external networks with pensions and investment lawyers and other large pension funds with a view to best practice;

provide legal advice on corporate governance matters and other governance issues, including climate;

provide support for opportunities for continuous improvement for both individual and the team;

work with Compliance to implement, and continuous review of, Senior Manager Certification Regime requirements, including regular training and supporting Compliance with ongoing regulatory support;

provide general corporate law advice and general commercial, e.g. corporate governance issues, non-disclosure agreements, KYC/AML queries;

work with other teams in bp including group Legal, Treasury, Procurement, Tax, Ethics and Compliance, People & Culture.

What you will bring:

an in-depth knowledge of BP’s pension scheme and strategies across the Fund, which can be learnt in role, although pensions / corporate and/or investment law experience would be beneficial.

extensive knowledge and experience in handling the drafting, negotiating and execution of different documents.

the ability to be a senior trusted legal adviser for the Trustee Board and the TE;

a strong ability and enthusiasm to work with clients, to identify, assess, strategise, prioritise and manage legal issues;

developing proposals defining and mitigating risk, to ensure legal compliance and to provide excellent, robust strategic and commercially practical advice;

management of conflicting priorities with strong engagement with the client;

strong budgeting skills and working with external counsel efficiently, including challenging on areas of concern;

an ability to assess appropriately the need for external counsel and to choose the appropriate law firm with the relevant skills;

excellent written and verbal communication skills, as well as good judgment in interpersonal interactions;

strong negotiation skills;

ability to work together with the regulators, e.g. TPR, FCA or other similar regulator.

a track record of taking a proactive, energetic and collaborative approach to provision of legal support;

a great teammate, showing both diplomacy and flexibility;

effective leadership skills, including bp’s leadership expectations;

bp’s values, particularly the courage to speak up.

A degree with appropriate legal qualification.

Valid and up-to-date UK practising certificate or equivalent.

either in-house experience (corporate and/or pension scheme) and/or experience in a Magic Circle/Silver Circle firm

Why join us?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future!

