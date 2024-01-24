Senior Counsel - People & Culture

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

Join us and become a trusted advisor delivering legal support to the group focused on material risk, value and growth, protecting ourselves and enabling the realisation of our purpose, strategy, ambition and aims.Together we will achieve this by:• providing professional legal advice and counsel to the entities we support• leading and co-ordinating the identification and management of legal risks• developing a highly skilled, progressive and diverse legal team• supporting the entities in the delivery of their accountabilities• living the bp code and being role models of our values and behaviours



Job Description:

What you will do:

In this role you will provide specialist legal advice to People & Culture (P&C) businesses in the UK and MoW on a wide range of employment issues, including:

Client advice and counsel – provide daily counselling to HR, managers and other lawyers on a wide range of employment law matters, including disciplinary, employee capability, requests for leave, contractor management, and wage payment and working time, etc.

Reorganisations – advice on corporate reorganisations and individual and collective redundancies

Policy work – helping to review policies and procedures such as reviewing shared parental leave, adoption and working time policies.

Employment advice on private and publicly quoted company mergers, acquisitions and disposals; TUPE advice on insourcings, outsourcings and joint ventures

Industrial Relations/ Works Councils – advising on trade union and Works Council issues

International assignment agreements – helping to advise on day to day queries from International Mobility and reviewing contracts

Co-ordinating legal advice from a number of different jurisdictions to support and advise on global projects

Employment Tribunal claims – handling employment tribunal claims

Settlement agreements – drafting and negotiating settlement agreements

Investigations – advising on (and occasionally running) internal investigations related to violations of company policies.

Handling data subject access requests

Training – helping to run training sessions for members of P&C and legal, including quarterly sessions for BP employment lawyers globally.

Precedents – helping to review/ update the team’s precedents, e.g. secondment agreements and writing legal guidance notes for P&C.

The job requires a senior lawyer acting as a trusted advisor and working with minimal supervision on multiple complex matters at a time, plus the ability to influence senior stakeholders in achieving the right outcome for the business, in line with our beliefs.

The job enables bp to minimize its employment legal risk (to the extent possible) and therefore minimize any resulting reputational risk.

What you will bring:

Law degree (or equivalent) and LPC qualification

Be a qualified solicitor or barrister in England & Wales

Extensive employment law expertise and a proven track record of handling multiple complex matters at a time.

Decisiveness under pressure, including when operating with limited information.

Focus on material risks only and always be pragmatic in your advice.

Excellent, succinct communication skills

Ideally, experience of working in house.

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



