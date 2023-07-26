Senior Counsel - Power, Trading & Shipping Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

Responsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused legal guidance on complex issues, demonstrating significant technical expertise, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.



Job Description:

Additional senior lawyer to support bp trading & shipping (T&S), bp’s energy trading and shipping business, in respect of its European power trading, purchase and supply business which has an emphasis on renewable power.

T&S trades, purchases and supplies power and natural gas in the liberalised power markets across Europe and supports the emerging hydrogen businesses through it's Gas & Power Trading International business unit and trades primary and secondary low carbon products, manages the bp group’s green compliance obligations and trades biomethane through it's Low Carbon Solutions business unit.

Both these businesses are currently supported by a legal team of eleven lawyers based in Canary Wharf, London, reporting to the Managing Counsel Gas & Power Trading Europe.

Renewable power is central to bp's Integrated Energy Company and net carbon ambitions and this legal team is experiencing ever increasing demands for its services.

Extensive experience of the power markets and contracts is essential for this role.

Key Accountabilities:

Legal support for all aspects of T&S's European power trading and origination businesses including advising on power purchase agreements and power supply, trading, tolling and battery contracts for projects and markets across Europe.

Legal support for M&A activity including equity investments into joint ventures.

Participation in cross business and functions working groups both within T&S and across bp as bp Integrated Energy strategy develops.

Initially the role will focus on power, but there will be opportunities in the future to work on the other commodities supported by this legal team.

Essential Experience:

Experience in power markets and contracts is essential for the role, with experience or understanding in a number of the following areas: general regulatory framework for the power markets in GB and/or key EU countries such as Spain, Germany, the Netherlands and France – focusing on market participant roles, infrastructure (e.g. transmission, distribution and interconnection), licensing requirements, market trading structures (e.g. Spanish pool v GB NETA); proposed market reform in GB and the EU; renewable PPAs; renewable projects; battery storage route to market agreements / tolls; battery storage projects; renewable certificate (e.g. GoOs and REGOs) regulatory framework and trading; structured power trading (including options, virtual tolls and financially settled power trades); power station projects / ancillary services / tolling; project finance structures for power projects; commercial and industrial power supply contracts; and M&A in the power markets.



Good drafting skills and confidence handling lengthy and complex documentation.

A team player that is able to work closely with legal colleagues, originators, traders and other functions and an ability to work internationally and with different cultures.

Ability to prioritise conflicting demands, operate effectively against short timelines and provide prompt and commercially focused advice.

Qualified lawyer (Civil or Common Law).

Desirable:

​

European languages.

