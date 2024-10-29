Senior Counsel Power, Trading & Shipping Europe

This role is not eligible for relocation

Making sure an organisation of our size and scope acts with integrity at every touchpoint is a huge undertaking. It’s why we have a highly skilled, progressive and diverse group of legal professionals in place. Join the team and you’ll have the opportunity to develop your career as you focus on some of the most stimulating legal and risk management work on the planet.



About the opportunity:

We are now looking for a Senior lawyer to support bp trading & shipping (T&S), bp’s energy trading and shipping business, in respect of its European power trading, purchase and supply business which has an emphasis on renewable power.

T&S trades, purchases and supplies power and natural gas in the liberalised power markets across Europe, trades primary and secondary low carbon products globally, manages the bp group’s green compliance obligations, trades European biomethane and supports the emerging hydrogen businesses all through its Gas & Power Trading International business unit.

These businesses are currently supported by a legal team of fourteen lawyers based in Canary Wharf, London, Madrid, Spain and Hannover, Germany, all reporting to the Managing Counsel Gas & Power Trading Europe.

Renewable power is central to bp's Integrated Energy Company and net carbon ambitions and this legal team is experiencing ever increasing demands for its services. Experience of power markets or power infrastructure projects is critical for this role.

This is a Senior Level Leader role and, as the successful applicant, you will need to be confident dealing with senior stakeholders within bp and with making material value and risk judgements.



About the role:

In more detail, some of your key accountabilities will be:

Legal support for all aspects of T&S's European power trading and origination businesses including advising on power purchase agreements and power supply, trading, tolling and battery contracts for projects and markets across Europe.

Advice on financing arrangements around power projects including controlling credit risk, direct agreements and security structures.

Legal support for Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) activity including equity investments into joint ventures.

Advising senior partners and management within the T&S power business.

Participation in cross business and functions working groups both within T&S and across.

Initially the role will focus on power but there will be opportunities in the future to work on the other commodities supported by this legal team.



About you:

Essential Education :

Qualified lawyer (Civil or Common Law)

Essential experience :

- Experience of the power market/contracts is essential for the role, being experience or understanding in a number of the following areas:

power purchase agreements, renewable or fossil;

renewable power projects;

power station projects / ancillary services / tolling;

project finance structures;

M&A/joint ventures;

commercial and industrial power supply contracts;

battery storage route to market agreements / tolls;

renewable certificate (e.g. GoOs and REGOs) regulatory framework and trading;

structured power trading (including options, virtual tolls and financially settled power trades).

- Good drafting skills and confidence handling lengthy and complex documentation.

- A teammate that is able to work closely with legal colleagues, originators, traders and other functions and an ability to work internationally and with different cultures.

- Experience in advising senior stakeholders and management and taking material value and risk decisions

Desirable criteria :

European languages



Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Apply now!



