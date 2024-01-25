Senior Counsel - Strategy and Sustainability

This role is not eligible for relocation

Join us and become a trusted advisor delivering legal support to the group focused on material risk, value and growth, protecting ourselves and enabling the realisation of our purpose, strategy, ambition and aims. Together we will achieve this by:• providing professional legal advice and counsel to the entities we support• leading and co-ordinating the identification and management of legal risks• developing a highly skilled, progressive and diverse legal team• supporting the entities in the delivery of their accountabilities• living the bp code and being role models of our values and behaviours.bp has business activities, including high hazard operations, around the world, presenting health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) risks and compliance needs. These activities and operations are evolving as bp drives its transition strategy to become an integrated energy company.In addition, bp faces a wide range of climate and sustainability-related risks and opportunities, including increasing societal expectations and compliance requirements related to matters such as climate change, biodiversity, water and human rights, and increasing scrutiny of the company's external communications and our businesses’ marketing activities.This senior legal role, reporting to the Managing Counsel Legal, Sustainability and HSSE, will provide strategic support as well as legal insight and expertise on a wide variety of climate, HSSE, strategy and sustainability-related matters significant to the bp group.



Job Description:

What you will do:

Work closely within Sustainability & HSSE and Corporate ESG legal teams, to provide legal advice on climate, strategy & sustainability-related matters.

Provide counsel to our businesses, our corporate functions and our HSSE & sustainability professionals on a range of legal issues related to our sustainability agenda and our aims for “net zero”, “people” and “planet”.

Provide specialist legal climate and sustainability counsel for our growing low carbon businesses such as hydrogen, CCS and renewables and provide specialist HSSE legal advice to our non-US businesses.

Support partnering teams with the development of external regulations, policies, benchmarks, metrics and evaluation methodologies which affect the execution of bp’s strategy and shape how bp is perceived externally in the market.

Support the effective management and mitigation of HSSE and sustainability-related risk, and the creation of pragmatic solutions for bp.

Keep on top of evolving related regulatory proposals and developments, supporting bp’s responses and advocacy activities seeking to influence, where appropriate, the direction of such changes.

Earn the position of trusted adviser to a broad and diverse client group.

What you will bring:

Qualified to practice law in the UK or another relevant jurisdiction.

Ability to handle multi-faceted climate, sustainability and HSSE-related legal matters and regulatory compliance and risk management, preferably in the context of a UK listed company.

Very strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills, with a track record of behaving with integrity and effectively providing legal guidance and influencing senior management

Additionally, the ability to:

develop and utilise a strong understanding of an organization and its strategy, challenges and goals.

work independently as well as collaboratively and promote effective collaboration, including in areas which cut across individual or team accountabilities, with both legal and non-legal colleagues.

think strategically and shape and deliver strategic priorities and goals. ​

anticipate, identify, counsel on and mitigate potential legal / litigation risks and relationship to other types of risk such as commercial or reputational.

build relationships with key collaborators across an organization

assimilate, integrate and give guidance on new developments or emerging issues, and to engage effectively on policy and communications-related issues.

Ideally, you will also have:

A deep interest in environmental and safety issues as well as sustainability, climate, and the energy transition.

Experience of providing counsel on / drafting / negotiating relevant contractual provisions (such as supply chain or joint venture).

Experience of supporting on the management of ‘greenwashing’ and related external communications risks.

Some knowledge of relevant areas of UK and EU law and regulation.

Familiarity with relevant climate & low carbon policy frameworks, ESG and civil society perspectives and scientific and economic context, or a willingness to learn about this fast paced area.

Why join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Apply now!



