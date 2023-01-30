Grade GResponsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused guidance on legal and risk-related matters and projects, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.
Join our team as Senior Counsel, Western Hub
About the role itself:
Legal C&P – ESA & Refining team is a multinational team of lawyers based across Europe and Southern Africa. The Western Hub team consists of a Managing Counsel plus three lawyers based in Madrid, and a lawyer based in Lisbon. It provides legal support to the C&P mobility and convenience, lubricants, aviation, midstream and refining businesses in Spain, Portugal and France.
We are looking to recruit a lawyer qualified in Spain based in Madrid to join the Western Hub team. He/she will be mainly responsible for the legal advice to the refining and midstream businesses in Spain and France.
What would be your responsibility?