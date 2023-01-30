Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade GResponsible for providing comprehensive strategic and solution-focused guidance on legal and risk-related matters and projects, to assist BP in minimising its legal and reputational risks.

Join our team as Senior Counsel, Western Hub



About the role itself:



Legal C&P – ESA & Refining team is a multinational team of lawyers based across Europe and Southern Africa. The Western Hub team consists of a Managing Counsel plus three lawyers based in Madrid, and a lawyer based in Lisbon. It provides legal support to the C&P mobility and convenience, lubricants, aviation, midstream and refining businesses in Spain, Portugal and France.



We are looking to recruit a lawyer qualified in Spain based in Madrid to join the Western Hub team. He/she will be mainly responsible for the legal advice to the refining and midstream businesses in Spain and France.



What would be your responsibility?



To provide recommendations of legal strategy for management regarding key legal developments and to play an active role in the development and implementation of efficient, legally compliant, and commercially focused business strategies.

To provide ongoing legal support to midstream and refining businesses in Spain and France in a wide range of legal areas by applying advanced legal skills, experience, and professional judgement, involving external counsel when required.

To provide environmental, and administrative law advise to the different businesses in Spain.

To provides support on M&A deals and ventures, and legal advice in respect of BP's interests as a shareholder in non-operated JV’s.

To advise on structured financing and credit management tools in connection with new business models.

To advise on legal risks, interpretation of legislation and negotiation of commercial agreements and transactions, proposing legally sound and pragmatic solutions to achieve strategic business goals and objectives, and in general solving all sorts of complex problems.

To handle cases autonomously and use judgement to escalate key decision points, identifying the potential impact on BP, as required.

To manage legal proceedings, including coordination with external lawyers, budgeting, and reporting.

What should you bring to this role?

10+ years post-qualification experience thereof minimum 3 years advising large industrial facilities either in house or in private practice

Knowledge and experience in Environmental laws.

Good knowledge and experience in administrative laws and proceedings

Excellent drafting skills both in Spanish and English

Effective communicator (both written and verbal) ability to communicate with BP staff, counterparties, and authorities

Ability to function autonomously, and as part of a European legal team when required.

Ability to prioritize conflicting demands, operate effectively against short timelines and provide prompt and commercially focused advice

Sound legal and business judgment

An effective manager of external resources

Strong team player with an ability to work under pressure, set own priorities and work with very limited supervision

Flexible and adaptable, to respond to a changing external environment and internal priorities

Education

Lawyer qualified in Spain

Excellent English language skills, including the ability to draft legal documentation accurately in English

Desirable knowledge of town planning laws and experience in M&A, ventures, and project finance.

Desirable experience in lower carbon fuels, (particularly hydrogen, and biofuels), carbon capture and/or electrification, in line with increasing activity in these areas.

Desirable good French language skills