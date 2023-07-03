Job summary

Why join us! At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others! As Senior Counsel in the Wind and Solar legal team, you will be playing a key role in supporting bp’s move towards its net zero ambition, at the same time supporting one of our exciting low carbon energy businesses! The Senior Counsel – Wind and Solar will be legal’s representative on the leadership team for bp’s onshore wind business in the U.S., responsible for coordinating and managing the provision of strategic and day-to-day legal advice and counsel to the onshore wind business, which currently consists of 9 wind farms across 6 states. The Senior Counsel will work closely with other Counsels in the team and across bp legal, maintaining oversight across the portfolio. The Senior Counsel will be the primary point of contact with the VP Onshore Wind, US and will advise on key legal developments and strategic issues affecting the business in a fast-paced working environment.

Job Family Group:

Legal Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key accountabilities include:

identifying and assessing legal issues and risks affecting the onshore wind business in the U.S., recommending effective legal strategies for the management of such issues and risks; supporting the negotiation and drafting of complex commercial transactions and documents for the onshore wind business, including procurement contracts, business development agreements, investment documentation, purchase and sale agreements, joint venture and LLC agreements, and financing agreements; and being the primary point of accountability for legal support to the onshore wind business in the U.S., collaborating and working closely with colleagues from other parts of bp legal to ensure the seamless provision of legal support to those projects and transactions; managing external counsel, as needed; and identifying and providing client training on commercial legal areas deemed necessary and appropriate.

Required Skills:

Strong technical legal skills, combined with an ability to take a strategic, pragmatic, and commercial view on the challenges and issues facing bp. You will apply good business rigour and judgement, strive for optimal solutions and a passion for effective delivery of tailored advice.

A proven record of leading or providing a significant contribution to the successful completion of numerous transactions/projects/matters. Demonstrated ability to provide clear and concise advice on complex matters and to effectively influence clients and other partners.

Track record in supporting the development of more junior members of a team.

Can balance a wide and varied workload, optimally prioritize with materiality focus, and adapt to changing business priorities.

Effective communicator and an ability to receive and act on constructive feedback.

Ability to work both autonomously and as a teammate in a global function.

Inherent high priority to promote safety and be proactive in mitigating risks to achieve safe completion of tasks.

Essential Education:

Juris Doctor Degree from an accredited U.S. law school.

Valid, active license to practice law in any state in the U.S.

At least eight (8) years of legal experience in a reputable law firm or in-house environment with a commercial and/or corporate law background.

Desirable experience:

Renewable energy project experience, at any point in the value chain.

Experience supporting legal issues involved in the acquisition, development, construction, financing, ownership, or operation of commercial projects.

Management of legal aspects of transactions within a multi-disciplinary team, collaborating with other subject matter experts



Travel Requirement:



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Coaching, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing strategic partnerships, Mentoring, Organizational knowledge, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.