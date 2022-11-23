Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer function team and advance your career as a

Senior Credit Control Analyst (German Speaking)

Customer teams are taking care of sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, the credit assessment, pricing, service request management, and supply chain management activities.



If you join our Customer Credit team, You will:

Operations