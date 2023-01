Job summary

Grade IResponsible for supporting the team in appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with credit policies and standards, monitoring customers’ transactions against credit limits whilst ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Credit Analyst (German Speaking)

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.



In this role You will :

Effective cash collection and monitoring of customers’ accounts (or own portfolio – may be crossbusiness or crosscountry responsability ) consistent with BP’s credit standard & policies and preparing collection reports.

Monitor credit and fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant stakeholders within their DOA

Dealing with customers’ accounts and keeping these fully reconciled (including relationship with Accenture)

Adhere to the Team’s regular KPI’s (such as working conditions and performance)

Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path

Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctions (incl: Sales, Customer Service team etc)

Be able to identify key , strategic or high risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant stakeholders

Participate in Continuous Improvement efforts; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant

Support Line Manager / Leads in all projects, systems implementations, strategic topics and any ad hoc activities needed

In the Senior Credit Analyst role we have the following requirements :

Previous credit control / cash collection or customer service experience (1+ years)

Fluent German and English language knowledge

Any kind of College Degree or Economics (High School) with relevant language skills

SAP knowledge is an advantage

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus to drive performance improvements

Able to produce consistently high-quality information within tight deadlines.

Great communication and interpersonal skills

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements, and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment

Learning opportunities, and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, a wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Company laptop

Phone for private usage

Opportunity to work from home: up to 2 days/week based on team agreement