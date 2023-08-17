Senior Credit Control Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Grade IResponsible for supporting the team in appraising credit risk of new and existing customers consistent with credit policies and standards, monitoring customers’ transactions against credit limits whilst ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

Senior Credit Collection Analyst



Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.



In this role You will:

Effective cash collection and monitoring of customers’ accounts (or own portfolio – may be crossbusiness or crosscountry responsability ) consistent with BP’s credit standard & policies and preparing collection reports.

Monitor credit and fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant stakeholders within their DOA

Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path

Be able to identify key , strategic or high risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant stakeholders

Support Line Manager / Leads and actively contribute in all projects, systems implementations, strategic decisions and any ad hoc activities needed.

Support Line Manager / Leads in coaching team members to reach collection expertize and enble business to reach the strategic goals.



What You will need to be successful:

Previous deep knowledge of credit control / cash collection

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Fluent English knowledge is a must

Has a deep knowledge of business processes and potential for further growth

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

Bachelor’s degree

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



