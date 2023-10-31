Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a

Senior Credit Control Analyst





In this role You will:

Effective cash collection and monitoring of customers’ accounts (or own portfolio – may be crossbusiness or crosscountry responsability ) consistent with BP’s credit standard & policies and preparing collection reports.

Monitor credit and fraud violations and inform / involve all relevant stakeholders within their DOA

Dealing with customers’ accounts and keeping these fully reconciled (including relationship with Accenture)

Adhere to the Team’s regular KPI’s (such as working conditions and performance)

Deal promptly with customer disputes / issues in order to secure payments and follow the escalation path

Maintain and develop working relationship with Crossfunctions (incl: Sales, Customer Service team etc)

Be able to identify key , strategic or high risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant customers

Utilize all communication channels to resolve issues and perform daily tasks (e.g.: call customers not only send emails)

Participate in Continuous Improvement efforts; initiate and raise „quick wins” where these are relevant

Review and make decisions based on customers’ blocked orders

Compliance with all relevant Credit Management related and QMS/EMS policies

Support Line Manager / Leads in all projects, systems implementations, strategic topics and any ad hoc activities needed

We have the following requirements:

Experience working as part of a team

Previous credit control / cash collection or customer service experience (1+ years)

Able to deal with complex situations while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Able to produce consistently high quality information within tight deadlines

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.