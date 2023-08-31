This role is not eligible for relocation

The Senior Credit Risk Analyst role exists to do appraisals for new and existing customers consistent with Credit Policies and Standards and propose mitigation strategies. The Credit Risk Analyst also provides assistance and business support to the BPSA Sales teams and monitors customers’ transactions against credit limits while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.

Key Accountabilities:

Functional

Execute routine day-to-day credit risk operations to ensure delivery meets customer and business expectations

Understand and operate the Global Credit Policy, Group Credit Standard as well as related R&M Credit Processes.

Ensure GBS securely stores all information in accordance with the requirement of the policies and standards ensuring compliance with any data privacy requirements.

Key contact to Transunion/Experian and other related credit bureaus and control of user access within center

Escalation point in GBS Centre for all credit related queries

Conduct credit risk evaluations on new and existing customers, establish, update or obtain credit limit approvals for them, interpret financial information to extrapolate risk factors, develop and prepare business cases for escalations and recommendations

Perform timely reviews of customer data and the preparation of credit risk recommendations, especially in the case of new customer accounts

Serve as the point of contact for escalated issues from team members, customers, embedded credit, finance, sales and BP Legal

On a daily basis monitor, track and follow up on customer accounts that are trading over the credit limit or that are overdue, and recommend actions

Recommend, for approval, release of customer orders, where customer is nearing credit limit.

Recommend to business review of credit limit on basis of history trends of customer (both increase and decrease in credit limits)

On a monthly basis prepare an overview of risk categories of portfolios, recommending adjustments to the risk ratings and credit limits based on risk reviews

Provide feedback to management and business on high risk customers and recommend adjustments

Prepare monthly provision for doubtful debtors and recommend transfers to the doubtful ledger

Be liaison between legal and counsel for doubtful debtors – including handing over matters to attorneys and maintaining follow up until case closed out.

In preparation for monthly provisioning, monitor the daily overdues and recommend provisions in consultation with sales and business on likelihood of recovery.

Provide in month feedback to business on potential provisions and liase with business on way forward

Continuous review required of customer accounts, thereby allowing the credit analyst to make decisions on the credit worthiness and credit viability of the customer

Use information from credit bureaus to flag risk to the business

Monitor and maintain securities such as bank guarantees, bank letter of credit, fuel guarantees, etc.

Analyze and review daily exception reports

Ensure time and accurate data entry, storage, retention and maintenance of all new data and updates, at the same time maintaining data security

Prepare month-end and quarterly reporting

Prepare monthly PPI’s and monitor exceptions

Gather data, compile and generate reports as and when necessary and provide commentary on the performance

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies, proactively seek solutions to increase productivity and / or level of service provided.

Plan, implement and support operational optimization, continuous improvement and business excellence oriented projects and initiatives. Support the development of a continuous improvement culture throughout immediate teams.

Establish and foster strong business relationships with relevant stakeholders and internal business partners.

Support Team Leads through the escalation of critical operational, people and performance issues.

General

Handle and monitor internal and external queries

Prepare reports and monitor/verify master data

Provide key business insights and management information that leverages Process Performance Indicators (PPI’s) that include credit limit analysis and monthly reports.

Interact with assigned business, customers and Outsourced Service Providers

Job Holder Requirements:

Essential Education

Finance qualification or related field / equivalent NQF level 5

Postgraduate qualification - added advantage

Essential Experience

3-5 years relevant experience as a risk analyst in a credit environment preferably in the oil industry, financial services or blue-chip corporate credit environment

Extensive knowledge of credit policies and procedures

Proven experience in performing financial statement analysis and credit report writing

Extensive understanding of litigation process relating to credit

Demonstrated attention to detail and ability to adhere to processes

Ability to review document policies and procedures

Strong written and verbal communication skills – the role requires communication to all levels within the organisation

Exceptional analytical skills and demonstrated proficiency in IT Applications

Desirable Criteria

Experience working in Global Shared Services environment

Strong organizational skills

Good investigative and analytical skills, able to prioritize work and meet strict deadlines.

Customer focused, service oriented and performance driven.

Understanding the NCA

Demonstrated ability to multitask with limited direction and supervision

System knowledge:

Advanced knowledge of SAP

Key Competencies:

Financial Transaction Recording

Inbound Document Management

Exception Management

Credit Management

Customer Inquiries and Dispute Resolution

Risk & Compliance Management

Data Management & Control

Customer Service Delivery Excellence



