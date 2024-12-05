Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Senior Credit Risk Analyst- Spanish/ Portuguese Speaking

This position involves working in afternoon/ night shifts at least 10 days/ month

In this role You will:

Perform regular and event driven credit assessments of the customers

Analyze as the part of the credit assessment the financial information data of the customer (balance sheet, profit and loss, cash flow statements, agency reports etc.)

Make the right and timely conclusion and decision (risk rating, credit limit)

Define the overall need and type of collaterals for individual customers

Manage right handling for these collaterals

Coordinate with sales, customer and banks details on collaterals requested

Take decision to block / unblock customers from delivery

Continuous monitoring of customers via alerts

Be able to identify key, strategic or high risk business customers and issues and take actions together with the relevant stakeholders

Exposure Management and Monitoring by monitoring of exposure regarding credit limit and overdues

Monitor and communicate results to sales and provide support to find positive solution for bp

Investigate and analyze porfolio trends, assess root causes and make suggestions on risk mitigations and improvements

Support sales to find ways of working even with problematic customers

Keep close contact to sales by attending and/or organizing regular meetings on credit matters.

What You will need to be successful:

University Degree or equivalent experience preferred

Fluency in Spanish/ Portuguese and English

2- 4 years of relevant experience in Credit risk, preferably in an international environment

SAP knowledge is an advantage

Ability to deal with complex situations and make decisions while maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Ability to produce high-quality assessments within tight deadlines

Great communication and interpersonal skills ​

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



