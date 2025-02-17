Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Senior Credit, Risk & Investment Controller will be responsible for the oversight and management of Credit risk, trade investment ( mainly Trade Loans) and the commercial Risk Management process, and provides guidance and advice to the leadership team on credit & investment exposure and revenue recovery activities, making interventions as required. This role is accountable for credit policy and credit control processes implementation and compliance, and will identify and manage opportunities for trade investment, driving adherence to the Customer Policy (investment section) & Trade Loan policies.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for ensuring consistent implementation of the credit policy to maximise sales and minimise bad debts, in compliance with Credit Control Process, and Investment Policy

Implementation of the credit risk strategy

Implementation of new payment tools, work on innovative solutions for OWC management by dealing with thirdparty suppliers

Guide and advise the Leadership team on credit & investment exposure and revenue recovery activities, leveraging MI to draw insights and make interventions as required

Responsible for the credit assessment and control of high risk /exceptional credit limits and managing credit mitigations

Manage Trade Loan activities (Understand & interpret customer financials in order to lead the Trade Loan investment decision, providing support/challenge & authorisation as set out in Trade Loans Policy & DOAs, Oversight of the performance of the Trade Loan portfolio )

Oversees the EEM process - identifying risks, advising on business choices, and leading the investment analysis process for capital and revenue projects ensuring FMs and ATNs comply with GIAAPS.

Manages the annual risk review and oversees updating of the risk assurance tool

Promote & contribute to the commercial evaluation networks across all clusters to learning and solutions

Education:

Graduate, an MBA or equivalent degree would be value added.

Experience:

Absolute fluency in “business English” is mandatory.

Extensive experience in Credit management a thorough understanding of the finance and business operations. Cash & banking background is an asset.

Experience in credit&risk rating, deep knowledge abou payment systems, innovative tools

Heavily involved in process improvement and operational efficiency activities running in the business

Cross functional engagement and work, standardize financial routines at the local and regional level, ensuring complience with policies.

Dealing with complex situations but maintaining the right balance of customer and business focus

Strong impact, interpersonal and communication skills with proven capability to influence peers & leadership in order to make a significant contribution to the business.

Ability to quickly assess areas requiring attention and/or intervention, with a strong demonstration of business partnering to drive business performance

Must be a self-starter, highly motivated with the ability to communicate with all levels of the organisation

Able to assimilate data to identify key issues and aid decision making, able to anticipate future situations and plan ahead to meet them



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



