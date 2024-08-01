Senior Credit Risk Lead

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Purpose of role:

Responsible for delivering the credit risk strategy through portfolio and relationship management, using sound technical capabilities to analyse counterparties, assign credit ratings, support critical credit risk activities, and stay abreast of external developments to ensure standard methodology processes.

Key Results / Accountabilities

Implement day to day customer credit related operational tasks to ensure delivery meets partner and customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements, customer functions core values and policies established within the bp Group.

Specifically, they will:

Provide senior leadership recommendations on key and strategic accounts, risk assessments on new applications and scheduled reviews through the analysis of financial information and related credit agency supplied information, e.g., Cash flow statements, profit & loss balance sheet

Be the SPA for the business credit risk performance and input to strategic direction.

Provide a key issue and consultation point on all Level 1, 2 & 3 applications and credit decisions across the local and regional credit team.

Meet externally with key customers and senior business leaders where further information is required to be acquired to assess their financial position

Play a key role in critical issues of legal recoveries and key management reporting information

Lead contract transition and management of the continuous improvement process for a revised Dealer security position

Call out issues of non-compliance to the relevant DOA holder

Evaluate business from a Return on Risk perspective in addition to a credit lens on key decisions and critical issues from the Level 1, 2 and 3 reviews as the need arises.

Compliance with Group Credit Standard and Policies.

Maintain customer files

In conjunction with a regional Credit team, recommend and facilitate appropriate payment plans for customers, including monitoring & reporting on progress

Business Capability:

Good understanding of the ITES industry

proven experience (7+ years in a supervisory role)

3 years of People Management at a Manager of manager level

Understanding of finance and commercials

Knowledge of legal entities and corporate structures (companies, partnerships, trusts, etc).

Knowledge of contract law, privacy act and relevant credit legislations.

Experience in using SAP, GenPlus, Salesforce, MS Office

E2E understanding of the process lifecycle in the Shared Services space

Leadership & EQ Capability:

A strong awareness and understanding of Lean and six sigma concepts

Proven capability of driving process assessments and discoveries

Awareness and demonstration of Situational Leadership principles and practices

Thought leadership

Good Experience and demonstration of Performance management

Promoter of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree, Exposure in service industry including BPO, Good understanding of the ITES industry

Demonstrated ability in credit & related risk management domain catering frontline customer service business

Proven experience in a business analyst / Digital Lean roles, Ops excellence area, Managing continuous improvement projects.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.