Senior Credit risk analyst

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Credit Risk Analyst role exists to do appraisals for new and existing customers consistent with Credit Policies and Standards and propose mitigation strategies. The Credit Risk Analyst also provides assistance and business support to the BPSA Sales teams and monitors customers’ transactions against credit limits while ensuring adherence to policies and procedures in the drive for exceptional customer service, operational excellence and compliance.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Functional

Execute routine day-to-day credit risk operations to ensure delivery meets customer and business expectations

Understand and operate the Global Credit Policy, Group Credit Standard as well as related R&M Credit Processes.

Ensure GBS securely stores all information in accordance with the requirement of the policies and standards ensuring compliance with any data privacy requirements.

Key contact to Transunion/Experian and other related credit bureaus and control of user access within center

Escalation point in GBS Centre for all credit related queries

Conduct credit risk evaluations on new and existing customers, establish, update or obtain credit limit approvals for them, interpret financial information to extrapolate risk factors, develop and prepare business cases for escalations and recommendations

Perform timely reviews of customer data and the preparation of credit risk recommendations, especially in the case of new customer accounts

Serve as the point of contact for escalated issues from team members, customers, embedded credit, finance, sales and BP Legal

On a daily basis monitor, track and follow up on customer accounts that are trading over the credit limit or that are overdue, and recommend actions

Recommend, for approval, release of customer orders, where customer is nearing credit limit.

Recommend to business review of credit limit on basis of history trends of customer (both increase and decrease in credit limits)

On a monthly basis prepare an overview of risk categories of portfolios, recommending adjustments to the risk ratings and credit limits based on risk reviews

Provide feedback to management and business on high risk customers and recommend adjustments

Prepare monthly provision for doubtful debtors and recommend transfers to the doubtful ledger

Be liaison between legal and counsel for doubtful debtors – including handing over matters to attorneys and maintaining follow up until case closed out.

In preparation for monthly provisioning, monitor the daily overdues and recommend provisions in consultation with sales and business on likelihood of recovery.

Provide in month feedback to business on potential provisions and liase with business on way forward

Continuous review required of customer accounts, thereby allowing the credit analyst to make decisions on the credit worthiness and credit viability of the customer

Use information from credit bureaus to flag risk to the business

Monitor and maintain securities such as bank guarantees, bank letter of credit, fuel guarantees, etc.

Analyze and review daily exception reports

Ensure time and accurate data entry, storage, retention and maintenance of all new data and updates, at the same time maintaining data security

Prepare month-end and quarterly reporting

Prepare monthly PPI’s and monitor exceptions