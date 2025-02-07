Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
Are you passionate about cultural heritage and looking to make an impact in the energy transition? Join bp world-class team as we strive to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low-carbon energy.
We are seeking a Senior Cultural Heritage Adviser to support our Hydrogen Business, reporting to the Indigenous Engagement Manager. This is a unique opportunity to lead and shape cultural heritage strategies for one of Australia’s most significant renewable energy projects AREH in Pilbara.
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.