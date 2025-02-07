Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Communications & External Affairs Group



Are you passionate about cultural heritage and looking to make an impact in the energy transition? Join bp world-class team as we strive to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low-carbon energy.

We are seeking a Senior Cultural Heritage Adviser to support our Hydrogen Business, reporting to the Indigenous Engagement Manager. This is a unique opportunity to lead and shape cultural heritage strategies for one of Australia’s most significant renewable energy projects AREH in Pilbara.

About the Role

Develop and maintain strong relationships with strategic partnerships, project stakeholders, Indigenous communities, heritage consultants, and contractors.

Lead cultural heritage strategy, policies, and procedures to ensure country impacted by the AREH project is appropriately assessed and protected.

Support land access negotiations by working closely with Traditional Owners to navigate cultural heritage considerations for the Australian Renewable Energy Hub (AREH).

Provide expert cultural heritage advice to project teams, leaders, Indigenous community members, government bodies, and NGOs.

Support a team of dedicated advocacy and communications professionals within our growing energy business.

About You

Tertiary qualification or relevant vocational training in cultural heritage management or Indigenous engagement.

Deep understanding of Aboriginal cultural heritage laws (including the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act 2021 (WA)) and future act regime.

Strong experience in cultural heritage management and engagement with Traditional Owners in cultural heritage and more generally.

High-level awareness of energy sector challenges and opportunities.

Competency with digital communication tools.

Manual driver’s licence and 4WD certification required.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

Why Join Us

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



