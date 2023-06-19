Senior Culture Change Project Advisor

Job summary

‘Who we are’ is our new culture frame and defines what we stand for at bp, building on our best qualities and those things that are most important to us to inspire each of us at bp to be our best every day. The culture and change advisor reports to the head of culture activation within the culture centre of excellence in the People & Culture (P&C) organization and will contribute to the successful integration and delivery of both the culture activation and engagement plans; partnering with key stakeholders across the business to support the development and execution of plans for sustained transformation and behavioral change. They will work in close collaboration with engagement, communication & external affairs, people analytics and insights, and many other teams.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:



Leading key programmes and workstreams originating from the culture activation and engagement teams

Leading a habit change programme across bp to identify, trial and roll out organizational habits that will support our cultural transformation

Designing educational and learning offers to train, equip and empower our employees on habit and behavioural change

Effectively measure the impact of culture changes programmes and initiatives using appropriate methods. Generate insights, suggest actions and interventions accordingly

Developing project plans, visualizing workflows, tracking and reporting on progress; presenting and consolidating project status reports; crafting culture and engagement materials and presenting information relating to Who we are

Engaging with senior leaders across bp to solve problems and find solutions to support them as they activate and embed Who we are; serving as an advisor and partner on behaviour change

Seeing opportunities to reinforce culture change through our policies, processes, and systems – partnering with the relevant business areas to define, design and implement reinforcing solutions

Working across the talent and leadership function to develop the skills and capabilities needed to realize behavioural shifts

Managing relationships with external suppliers – using influence and project management skills to maximize strategic alignment, value and delivery

Bringing creativity, passion and influence to the role; model the culture we are fostering

Key Criteria:





Superior project management skills; excellent written and verbal communication skills with a good level of negotiation and influence

Able to demonstrate knowledge and experience engaging stakeholder groups across multiple disciplines, including operational employees

Experience driving cultural / behavioural change in a matrixed organization

Degree or equivalent in a relevant field of behavioural or social sciences – psychology, philosophy, sociology, behavioural economics, etc. is desirable

Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Diversity Statement:



At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Human Resources (HR), Human Resources Functions, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Proactive Problem Solving, Problem Solving, Programme management, Project and programme management, Solver {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

