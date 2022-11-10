Senior Customer Care Analyst

Job summary
About bp
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.
In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!
Position Summary
Manage retail customer service activities and process improvement projects in a deadline oriented, high responsibility, high energy, environment.
Main Responsibilities
- Act as the Customer Care point person for complex customer or channel partner inquiries - research, manage, resolve, and communicate solutions.
- Work directly with customers, channel partners, billing specialists, and sales teams to answer billing questions, settle disputes & address payment variances Prepare weekly reports providing team performance data and ongoing inquiry updates
- Identify opportunities for operational efficiencies and manage approved projects to completion
- Serve as subject matter expert on operation of customer portal and online bill payment portal
- Deliver complete, accurate analysis on complex inquiries, and propose appropriate course of action to the impacted internal and external parties
- Perform accounting research and work with appropriate internal teams to resolve and reconcile inquires
- Review and resolve unapplied cash, duplicate payments, over-payments, and refund requests
- Review, monitor and resolve operations inquiries including assignments, meter changes, move out requests, etc.
- Handle onboarding communications process and ensure onboarding success by gathering onboarding forms and customer preferences
- With the tax team, ensure customer’s tax exemption status is accurate in billing systems
- Provide data collection and reporting assistance during internal and external audits
- Back up team members as needed
- Participate in IT project requirements building and testing
- Attend meetings with clients to build relationships with existing and onboarding accounts
Experience & Technical Requirements
- Undergraduate degree in accounting, finance, economics, or business (preferred); or an equivalent combination of experience, education, and training
- 5 years of analytical experience with power & natural gas markets and deal flow
- 3 years of retail energy customer care or operations experience
- Ability to work independently, and exercise discretion when making business decisions regarding daily work
- Ability to work in a collaborative team environment
- Ability to accurately analyze large sets of numerical data
- Ability to handle daily deadlines and prioritize multiple projects
- Strong communication, analytical, and interpersonal skills are critical
- Advanced proficiency in Outlook, Excel and the MS Office Suite required
Why join us
At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
