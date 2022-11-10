Senior Customer Care Analyst

Job summary

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy trader!

Position Summary

Manage retail customer service activities and process improvement projects in a deadline oriented, high responsibility, high energy, environment.

Main Responsibilities

Act as the Customer Care point person for complex customer or channel partner inquiries - research, manage, resolve, and communicate solutions.

Work directly with customers, channel partners, billing specialists, and sales teams to answer billing questions, settle disputes & address payment variances Prepare weekly reports providing team performance data and ongoing inquiry updates

Identify opportunities for operational efficiencies and manage approved projects to completion

Serve as subject matter expert on operation of customer portal and online bill payment portal

Deliver complete, accurate analysis on complex inquiries, and propose appropriate course of action to the impacted internal and external parties

Perform accounting research and work with appropriate internal teams to resolve and reconcile inquires

Review and resolve unapplied cash, duplicate payments, over-payments, and refund requests

Review, monitor and resolve operations inquiries including assignments, meter changes, move out requests, etc.

Handle onboarding communications process and ensure onboarding success by gathering onboarding forms and customer preferences

With the tax team, ensure customer’s tax exemption status is accurate in billing systems

Provide data collection and reporting assistance during internal and external audits

Back up team members as needed

Participate in IT project requirements building and testing

Attend meetings with clients to build relationships with existing and onboarding accounts

Experience & Technical Requirements

Undergraduate degree in accounting, finance, economics, or business (preferred); or an equivalent combination of experience, education, and training

5 years of analytical experience with power & natural gas markets and deal flow

3 years of retail energy customer care or operations experience

Ability to work independently, and exercise discretion when making business decisions regarding daily work

Ability to work in a collaborative team environment

Ability to accurately analyze large sets of numerical data

Ability to handle daily deadlines and prioritize multiple projects

Strong communication, analytical, and interpersonal skills are critical

Advanced proficiency in Outlook, Excel and the MS Office Suite required

Why join us

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

