As bp transitions to an integrated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain competitive performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology centre (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, demonstrating technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC!

Senior Customer Excellence Lead 24X7 is responsible for delivering aviation's 24x7 customer service offer and providing customers an outstanding experience.

This includes proactively generating price offers and insights, responding to customer price requests, fuel releases, queries and requests 24x7 and supporting new project activity to drive improvement in ways of working as per the Customer Excellence agenda.

This includes team management and responsibility for team performance. Lead Aviation's 24x7 customer service team, providing mentorship to the service coordinators to ensure outstanding services are provided to bp aviation’s customers globally.

Aviation's vision is to be the fuel and services partner of choice for their customer. We are on a journey to transform our business to become the highest performing & customer centric aviation fuel company of choice. The key to unlocking this is the key role we play in bp's net zero ambition; with a key focus on rapid balanced aviation fuel growth, as well as the electrification of our fleet.

Aviation is a global business operating in 55 countries within 4 global regions, safely providing fuel to over 200 operated sites and over 200 NOJVs. Our frontline operations can vary from a team of ~60 at a major airport through to a team of 2 at a general aviation site, and can be located in major cities through to very remote locations globally.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Lead a team of 6 direct reports, whose task is to deliver performance in the following key areas:

Respond to customers and airport request for; price quotes, fuel releases, general queries and requests

24x7.

Support new project activity to drive improvement in ways of working.

Work with a range of collaborators both internal (Account Manager, Commercial Managers, Legal, E&C) and external (airports, Resellers) - to position bp as the primary choice for adhoc fuel offer.

Ensure a commercial and customer understanding by demonstrating the Aviation network to ensure we best serve our customers.

Support and encourage customer usage of online self-serve tools.

Support customer excellence teams to lead workload peaks and activity changes where appropriate.

Cover is 24/7 with three different shifts being applied on a rota basis.

Ensure that fuel releases are compliant with international trade sanctions regulations, and act as a first line of defence to avoid wrong grade fuelling's

Qualification and Experience:

Bachelor degree and / or equivalent experience with a successful track record in customer support.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills with the ability to build relationships and influence.

Supporting a customer service organisation to enable improved customer experience, efficiency and growth.

Ability to demonstrate strong cross- cultural relationship building skills.

Previous experience in leading, developing and coaching teams.

Good knowledge of the aviation business, would be an advantage.

Developing knowledge in implementing complex processes into the business according to given strategy.

Commercial acumen and a growing track record of successfully implemented continuous process improvements.

Understanding of compliance and international trade regulations.

Understanding agile methodology an advantage.

Strong PC skills are required, particularly in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Word)

Languages

> Proficiency in spoken and written English mandatory

> While not essential, proficiency in one or more of German, Spanish, French Swedish, Norwegian,

Greek, Portuguese will be an advantage



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



