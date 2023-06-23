Job summary

The Senior Customer Experience Consultant role requires a self-starter with exceptional customer service focus & passion for digital as part of the Customer Experience team to contribute to a low effort customer experience for our ANZ customers.

Customer contact will vary from phone, e mail, live chat, social media & other digital platforms. The role requires you to contribute to overall business objectives & goals. Problem solving & query resolution play an important part in this role in conjunction with the ability to multitask.The role requires you to suggest & drive continuous improvement that will enhance the customer experience including dealing with multiple stakeholders. Additionally, you will proactively promote & encourage online services & products to drive customer self-serve.

NOTE: The role will primarily be support our New Zealand customers. As such the hours of operations will be 7am – 3pm Monday to Friday. The ideal candidate will have NZ public holidays off and will be required to work AU public holidays that are not aligned with those of NZ.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

Key Accountabilities

• First point of contact for Premium accounts covering queries, order processing, correct use of relevant business applications & systems, aligned to Service Level Agreements, policy & procedures

• Respond to customers and stakeholders across a suite of digital platforms.

• Demonstrate winning customer service techniques such as empathy, patience, advocacy and conflict resolution and ability to diffuse escalating emotions.

• Have a keen eye for identifying what can become reputational or vial and apply conflict resolution principles to mitigate issues as well as enacting the escalation process to the business and team lead.

• Provide a low effort customer experience for all interactions including first call resolution.

• Develop & maintain professional working relationships consistent with GBS’s core values.

• Strong focus on leaning in, suggesting & driving continuous improvement to enhance the customer experience & reduce rework or additional costs back to the business.

• Build an in-depth knowledge of Premium accounts, the customer offer & inhibitors. Provide insights back to the business with a lens of continuous improvement.

• Build & maintain relationships with GBS India through sharing best practice & knowledge to ensure a consistent customer experience.

About You:

• Demonstrated experience in a corporate customer service environment.

• Committed to continuous improvement initiatives.

• Demonstrated ability to interpret customer needs, diagnose issues and identify solutions.

• Able to engage, communicate and coach team members on new systems, products and training needs.

• Strong written and oral communication skills.



The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts

arrangements.

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach





No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.