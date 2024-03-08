Senior Customer Experience Consultant

Job summary

Finance



Business Support Group



The Customer Experience Specialist role requires a self-starter with exceptional customer service focus & passion for digital as part of the Customer Experience team to contribute to a low effort customer experience for Premium accounts across ANZ. Currently the role supports Fuels & Lubricants however potential opportunities may present as part of the future company strategy.



The role requires you to suggest & drive continuous improvement that will enhance the customer experience including dealing with multiple stakeholders. Additionally, you will proactively promote & encourage online services & products to drive customer self-serve.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

NOTE: This role is a 12 month fixed-term contract in support of our New Zealand customers and thus will require you to work 7am-3pm Monday-Friday and follow New Zealand Public Holidays.





• First point of contact for Premium accounts covering queries, order processing, correct use of relevant business applications & systems, aligned to Service Level Agreements, policy & procedures

• Respond to customers and stakeholders across a suite of digital platforms.

• Demonstrate winning customer service techniques such as empathy, patience, advocacy and conflict resolution and ability to diffuse escalating emotions.

• Develop & maintain professional working relationships consistent with GBS’s core values.

• Strong focus on leaning in, suggesting & driving continuous improvement to enhance the customer experience & reduce rework or additional costs back to the business.



• Demonstrated ability in key account management

• Demonstrated ability to interpret customer requirements, diagnose issues & identify solutions

• Strong confident writing and communication skills plus practice active listening

• Ability to work & learn collaboratively in a team environment.

• Strong attention to detail, excellent organisation & time management skills

• Experience in stakeholder management & influencing outcomes



Bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements, 3 days in the office & 2 days working from home

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



