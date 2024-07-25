Site traffic information and cookies

Senior Customer Experience Consultant

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ083116
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Business Support Group


Job Description:

Job Purpose

A Customer Service Representative - Onboarding is a critical team member passionate about helping new clients optimally integrate customers across bp products and services.

The team would be trained across various products and services that bp has to offer, to enable smooth onboarding experience for all customer types (B2B and B2C).

Key Accountabilities

  • Crafting a customer journey map for customer onboarding process across different customers types
  • Providing detailed customer onboarding information to the customers
  • Serve as main point of contact for the customer during onboarding
  • Develop and implement a customer onboarding plan
  • Manage customer onboarding progress and address any issues, queries, and enquiries from customers
  • Providing customers with details across different products and services (B2B and B2C) and helping them through activities such as raising a compliant, order management, making payments, checking request statuses, etc.
  • Continuously interact and be updated with the latest marketing campaigns, offers, etc. across different products
  • Updating customer data and information in case of errors, or raising it to the respective teams (MDM, Sales, etc.), as required

Updating customer education and training material based on industry leading

Education, Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite Applications
  • demonstrated ability in a B2B and B2C account management environment
  • Proven abilities to handle large volume of service requests daily using SAP, Salesforce or CRM tracking tool.
  • Accurate data entry and detail oriented
  • Strong problem solving abilities and capacity to independently prioritize and coordinate work to meet customer service request timelines.
  • Superb communication (verbal & written) skills and ability to function effectively, independently and as part of a team.
  • Ability to prioritise and take direction from many sources; flexibility and adaptability to change.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

