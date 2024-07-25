Senior Customer Experience Consultant

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

A Customer Service Representative - Onboarding is a critical team member passionate about helping new clients optimally integrate customers across bp products and services.

The team would be trained across various products and services that bp has to offer, to enable smooth onboarding experience for all customer types (B2B and B2C).

Key Accountabilities

Crafting a customer journey map for customer onboarding process across different customers types

Providing detailed customer onboarding information to the customers

Serve as main point of contact for the customer during onboarding

Develop and implement a customer onboarding plan

Manage customer onboarding progress and address any issues, queries, and enquiries from customers

Providing customers with details across different products and services (B2B and B2C) and helping them through activities such as raising a compliant, order management, making payments, checking request statuses, etc.

Continuously interact and be updated with the latest marketing campaigns, offers, etc. across different products

Updating customer data and information in case of errors, or raising it to the respective teams (MDM, Sales, etc.), as required

Updating customer education and training material based on industry leading

Education, Experience

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite Applications

demonstrated ability in a B2B and B2C account management environment

Proven abilities to handle large volume of service requests daily using SAP, Salesforce or CRM tracking tool.

Accurate data entry and detail oriented

Strong problem solving abilities and capacity to independently prioritize and coordinate work to meet customer service request timelines.

Superb communication (verbal & written) skills and ability to function effectively, independently and as part of a team.

Ability to prioritise and take direction from many sources; flexibility and adaptability to change.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

