Senior Customer Experience Manager

Entity:Customers & Products
Marketing Group
Job Family Group:
We’re seeking a customer and commercial focused marketing leader who thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced retail business!
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Lead/ drive the team to work with multiple functions in making data-driven decisions across M&C Europe, based on customer data-driven insights (Voice of the Customer, social listening, careline feedback, apps, research etc) to satisfy and delight customers.) Own prioritization of customer activities, ustomer segmentation, measurable customer journey and mission mapping, influencing the wider business to align to these priorities. Own Voice of the Customer feedback and optimize the programme including shaping Customer Care, implementing Social Listening, and driving markets to implement CSAT actions plan Share regular customer dashboard and customer insights across the business and create agreement on priorities with action plans to deliver the commercial value, and track progress of agreed actions. Partner with M&C Europe, bp pulse and wider bp to ensure insights are baked into all we do Demonstrate a customer-centric way of working for the organisation now and in the future with partners on board of the journey of customer centricity Lead, coach and develop your team to provide analytic support for critical initiatives and decision making. Partner to lead the discovery squad via I&E product process Collaborate with C&P Marketing Global Data, Analytic & Insights and Global CX teams and act as gatekeeper on research requirements for M&C Europe.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans
Skills:
