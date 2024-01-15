Senior Customer Experience Manager

Job summary

We’re seeking a customer and commercial focused marketing leader who thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced retail business!We are a brand with heritage and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp/aral will continue to play a core role for consumer missions. On the go, for fuel, food and drinks for now, or for later, our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as the marketing leader we want someone who will play a substantial role in crafting our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store.Passionate about knowing our customers, in mobility (fuel and household with EV and ICE vehicles, SMEs like shared mobility of private cars) and convenience (car wash, food for now, food on the go, grocery, impulse…)leading the transformation to a customer-centric organisation!Designing the end-to-end customer experience, based on their journey, touchpoints mission-led segmentation, insights, data and research, to identify both in-year and strategic opportunities to grow customer base, frequency and basket value.A visible leader representing voice of our customers within M&C Europe and bp businesses especially bp pulse, interacting with multi-disciplinary teams, so we are dedicated to customers in everything we do.



Lead/ drive the team to work with multiple functions in making data-driven decisions across M&C Europe, based on customer data-driven insights (Voice of the Customer, social listening, careline feedback, apps, research etc) to satisfy and delight customers.) Own prioritization of customer activities, ustomer segmentation, measurable customer journey and mission mapping, influencing the wider business to align to these priorities. Own Voice of the Customer feedback and optimize the programme including shaping Customer Care, implementing Social Listening, and driving markets to implement CSAT actions plan Share regular customer dashboard and customer insights across the business and create agreement on priorities with action plans to deliver the commercial value, and track progress of agreed actions. Partner with M&C Europe, bp pulse and wider bp to ensure insights are baked into all we do Demonstrate a customer-centric way of working for the organisation now and in the future with partners on board of the journey of customer centricity Lead, coach and develop your team to provide analytic support for critical initiatives and decision making. Partner to lead the discovery squad via I&E product process Collaborate with C&P Marketing Global Data, Analytic & Insights and Global CX teams and act as gatekeeper on research requirements for M&C Europe.

Experience in voice of customer work, encompassing deep expertise in at least two fields (eg Customer Care, Insights, Social Listening)

Energy, convenience or loyalty industry is a must

Up to date with advances, trends and latest methodologies in the industry

Significant experience creating segmentation and influencing global or European business priorities in a complex organization.

Sophisticated data & technology skills, to navigate complex sources and talk thoughtfully with technology and product teams

Outstanding communication skills; bring the customer to life in an inspiring way for multi-disciplinary teams

Build, lead and develop multi site teams

Understand business financials and apply insights to identify commercial opportunities.

Bachelor’s degree; Masters or MBA equivalent preferred

Data and analytics qualification an advantage

Experience working in lean teams to influence and deliver without authority, with a successful track record.

Being passionate, proactive, self -driven and obsessive about the customer is key to being successful in this role!

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



