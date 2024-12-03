Senior Customer Experience Representative

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Business Support Group



We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat, and mobility to millions of people every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low-carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Finance Team and advance your career as a/an

The Customer Experience Consultant role requires a self-starter with exceptional customer service focus & passion for digital as part of the Customer Experience team to contribute to a low effort customer experience for Premium accounts across Castrol business.

Customer contact will vary from phone and e mail. The role requires you to contribute to overall business objectives & goals. Problem solving & query resolution play an important part in this role in conjunction with the ability to multitask.

The role requires you to suggest & drive continuous improvement that will enhance the customer experience including dealing with multiple customers. Additionally, you will proactively promote & encourage online services & products to drive customer self-serve.

Key Responsibilities-

First point of contact for Premium accounts covering queries, order processing, correct use of relevant business applications & systems, aligned to Service Level Agreements, policy & procedures

Respond to customers and partners across a suite of digital platforms.

Demonstrate winning customer service techniques such as empathy, patience, advocacy and conflict resolution and ability to diffuse increasing emotions.

Have a keen eye for identifying what can become reputational or vial and apply conflict resolution principles to mitigate issues as well as enacting the customer concern process to the business and team lead.

Provide a low effort customer experience for all interactions including first call resolution.

Develop & maintain professional working relationships consistent with GBS’s core values.

Strong focus on leaning in, suggesting & driving continuous improvement to enhance the customer experience & reduce rework or additional costs back to the business.

Build an in-depth knowledge of Premium accounts, the customer offer & inhibitors. Provide insights back to the business with a lens of continuous improvement.

Build & maintain relationships with GBS India through sharing standard process & knowledge to ensure a consistent customer experience.

Key Challenges-

Prioritising & balancing incoming customer enquiries whilst maintaining a prominent level of customer service & minimising impact to service delivery.

Responding & adapting to organisational, environmental & operational change

Consistently delivering a low effort interaction for the customer

Key competencies-

Educated to A Level standard or equivalent. Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a corporate customer experience environment.

Minimum of 12 months previous experience customer service skills in a telephone environment and or customer services environment preferred, ideally dealing with Key Account Customers

Demonstrated ability to interpret customer requirements, diagnose issues & determine solutions

Strong confident writing and communication skills plus practice active listening. Ability to work & learn collaboratively in a team environment.

Strong attention to detail, excellent organization & time management skills. Familiarity with chatbots, live chat & social media platforms

SAP, JDE, Gen+, Salesforce CRM experience

Experience in collaborator management & influencing outcomes



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



