In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Customer Operations Process and System SME

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Drive expertise in Order-To-Cash processes and provide recommendations for process and efficiency enhancements.

Represent the E2E Customer view in process related workshops and conversations, drive value adding outcomes with real customer impact

Proactively look for automation and simplification opportunities in the O2C space and lead them through until implementation

Consider the impact of transformational projects on our O2C processes and ensure functional processes are aligned and can be operated without any interruption; ensure functional interfaces within the process work efficiently

Ensure the Global Process Standards are embedded in the Order-To-Cash operations by driving regular process audits, ensure training materials and process documentation are up to date and trainings are delivered to the target population

Drive improvements and automation in the Order-To-Cash process across Castrol Customer Operations, focus on streamlining the process in the Customer Service teams

Drive expertise in CRM and SAP/O2C processes and provide recommendations for process and efficiency enhancements on a global scale

Secure proper communication of process changes towards Operational users, Learning and Development and other collaborators such as Team leaders, Service Managers and Directors

Support the management decision process to deliver the strategy by providing data and analytics and recommendations based on process expertise

Conduct regular control activities for the Customer Castrol operations, ensuring compliance and supervising internal control effectiveness

Complete process reviews and propose improvements to align and standardise across the Customer Castrol organisation and ensure changes are embedded and adhered consistently

Proactively identify gaps in existing and to-be processes, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities incorporating standard methodologies

Maintain a good working relationship with stakeholders on all level across the organisation both internally and externally

Work closely with Castrol Transformations team, Global Process Owners and system experts on joint projects, system and process improvements

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation, support long term career development of key talents

Support Operational Leadership in developing a high-performance culture promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs / expectations

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to Degree level or equivalent.

5+ years operational experience in Sales and Customer management or Finance is required

Deep functional expertise and experience in Order To Cash process knowledge

Demonstrated experience in driving automation and transformational initiatives

High level of SAP and Salesforce Proficiency

Highly analytical, numerate with a strong attention to detail

Able to work well under sustained pressure with conflicting demands, optimizing resources and responding to constantly evolving circumstances

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a people leadership role ideally in a B2B environment

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Project management and transition experience

Highly proficient on MS office tools (MS Word, MS Excel including macro’s, MS Powerpoint)

Sophisticated knowledge of SAP modules, ECC (required), APO (desirable)

Advance knowledge of MS Access including Visual Basic language (VBA) is a plus

Experience in SQL language

Designing and updating dashboards on Tableau, Power BI or similar would be advantageous

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

High level of Influencing skills, ability to drive conversations forward

Strong performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals

Exceptional time management and organisation skills

Strong interpersonal skills/team player

Strong organizational skills/self-management

Possess a sound understanding of internal and external customer needs, able to negotiate and manage expectations to meet / exceed requirements.

Ability to demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

