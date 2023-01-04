Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Customer Service Representative – German speaking (Fixed term)!



Execute day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure the service meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions’ core values.

Interact with external and internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines

Provide customer service to support one or more activities subject to the customer service area covered: Complaint handling: including accurate logging, ownership through follow up the end-to-end investigation until complete resolution, seeking proactively for the best solution, providing updates to the customer on the status of the complaint Proactive follow-up with internal and external customers on pending activities Provide subject matter expertise and resolution for complex issues Ensure KPIs are within the target by addressing the cases in a timely manner

Cover processes such as customer set up and maintenance, order management, dispute management, pricing and rebate set up, credit and debit notes creation, portal support, error handling and billing block/unblock

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Fluency in English and German

Customer oriented approach

Flexible, motivated personality

Relevant experience in the field of Customer Service or in SSC environment

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!