Senior Customer Service Representative- Fixed-term- Szeged

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as an



Senior Customer Service Representative- Fixed-term

The Senior Customer Service Representative (CSR) role is designed to provide first and second-line support for telephone and written inquiries from external Key Customers, internal Customers, and other Consumers, in alignment with agreed service levels. This position is responsible for ensuring all Customer-facing queries are addressed promptly, accurately, and with the highest level of Customer satisfaction.

Please note that this position is for fixed-term!

In this role You will:

Complete daily Customer service operational tasks to ensure delivery meets Customer expectations, aligns with set performance indicators, follows service level agreements (SLAs), and reflects the core values of the Customer service function.

Act as an escalation point for verbal or written inquiries from external Customers

Interact with Customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and raise concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines.

Proactively resolve Key Account Customer issues

Provide Customer service via phone, email and other online channels to support activities including:

Global Customer support worldwide - except ANZ countries

Being the first point of contact in case of non-account managed Sterling-Card Accounts

New Account set-up in Appian and MDG systems, including Counterparty Due Diligence check, Credit Limit check, Contract and Mandate management via DocuSign

Case management via Salesforce and ensure the proper handover between relevant GBS Aviation Teams (MDM, Collection)

Contributing to the risk mitigation via call back process

End to end Contact data management

Log, assign and track progress of queries and Customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all Customer service and data collection systems.

Manage and maintain Customer expectations

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Build and maintain strong relationships

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to inspire productivity and / or level of service provided.

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to A Level standard or equivalent

Fluency in English

Minimum of 12 months previous experience Customer service skills in a telephone environment and or Customer services environment preferred, ideally dealing with Key Account Customers

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of Customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Strong problem solving skills

Experience using SAP and/or Salesforce/Genesys Cloud and MS Office application

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.