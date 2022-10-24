Senior Customer Service Representative - French and DutchSpeaking

Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Customer Service Representative- French and Dutch Speaking



Managing customer requests and queries

Logging, assigning, tracking progress of complaints & claims from receipt to completion

Interacting with customers and stakeholders in a professional, friendly and efficient manner

Coordinating the allocated portfolio (key customers)’s queries end-to-end

Maintaining our reputation by your professional and helpful attitude towards our customers

Being the face and voice of one of the largest global energy company

Good level (at least B2) of German and English

0-2 years of experience in the field of Customer Service or a Shared Service environment is an advantage.

Customer-oriented approach

Flexible, motivated personality

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

You are going to join a team of 8-15 people (depending on the supported area).

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.