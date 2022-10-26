Senior Customer Service Representative - German Speaking

Job summary

Grade JResponsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Business Support Representative – German speaking!



Execute day to day customer service related operational tasks to ensure the service meets customer expectations and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the customer service functions’ core values.

Interact with external and internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines

Provide customer service to support one or more activities subject to the customer service area covered: Complaint handling: including accurate logging, ownership through follow up the end-to-end investigation until complete resolution, seeking proactively for the best solution, providing updates to the customer on the status of the complaint Proactive follow-up with internal and external customers on pending activities Provide subject matter expertise and resolution for complex issues Ensure KPIs are within the target by addressing the cases in a timely manner

Cover processes such as customer set up and maintenance, order management, dispute management, pricing and rebate set up, credit and debit notes creation, portal support, error handling and billing block/unblock

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion ensuring data is accurately entered and maintained in all customer service and data collection systems.

Fluency in English and German

Customer oriented approach

Flexible, motivated personality

Relevant experience in the field of Customer Service or in SSC environment

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!