  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Customer Service Representative - German Speaking

Senior Customer Service Representative - German Speaking

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143244BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a


Customer Service Representative - German Speaking


Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:
  • Entering customer orders and following them up
  • Managing customer requests and queries
  • Logging, assigning, tracking progress of complaints & claims from receipt to completion
  • Interacting with customers and stakeholders in a professional, friendly and efficient manner
  • Maintaining our reputation by your professional and helpful attitude towards our customers
  • Being the face and voice of one of the largest global energy company
We have the following requirements:
  • Fluency in German
  • Good level of English language knowledge
  • Customer oriented approach
  • Flexible, motivated personality
  • Being open to challenges and willing to learn complex systems and processes
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

