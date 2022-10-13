Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Global Business Services function Team and advance your career as a

Senior Customer Service Representative

Italian speaking

Fixed term

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.



In this role You will: Interact with customers and stakeholders in a professional, friendly and efficient manner

Manage customer requests, coordinate the allocated portfolio (key customers)’s queries end-to-end

Enter customer orders and follow them up

Ensure a smooth invoicing process by setting up the right vendor and master data

Logging, assigning, tracking progress of complaints & claims from receipt to completion

Be the face and voice of one of the largest global energy company We have the following requirements: Fluency in Italian and good English language knowledge

1-2 year(s) of experience in the field of Customer Service or in SSC environment

Customer oriented approach

Flexible, motivated personality

Being open to challenges and willing to learn complex systems and processes At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!