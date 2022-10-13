Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Senior Customer Service Representative - Italian speaking - Fixed term

Senior Customer Service Representative - Italian speaking - Fixed term

Senior Customer Service Representative - Italian speaking - Fixed term

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141860BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Responsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, assisting the team in providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and building an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Global Business Services function Team and advance your career as a

Senior Customer Service Representative
Italian speaking
Fixed term
Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:
  • Interact with customers and stakeholders in a professional, friendly and efficient manner
  • Manage customer requests, coordinate the allocated portfolio (key customers)’s queries end-to-end
  • Enter customer orders and follow them up
  • Ensure a smooth invoicing process by setting up the right vendor and master data
  • Logging, assigning, tracking progress of complaints & claims from receipt to completion
  • Be the face and voice of one of the largest global energy company
We have the following requirements:
  • Fluency in Italian and good English language knowledge
  • 1-2 year(s) of experience in the field of Customer Service or in SSC environment
  • Customer oriented approach
  • Flexible, motivated personality
  • Being open to challenges and willing to learn complex systems and processes
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement
  • Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
  • Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room
  • Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
  • Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2021 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!

Apply Search all jobs at bp