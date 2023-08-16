Senior Customer Service Representative

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

SCSR has multiple responsibilities to different customers. SCSR will manage and follow BP’s Safety Initiatives and promote best safety practices. SCSR also will assist in handling any Consumer Relations issues such as Gas contaminations, Nozzle overflow, site locations or behavior issues at our sites. SCSR will Identify the requirements of a customer issue and recognizes when it is necessary to escalate to management within the GBS or Mexico Fuels Operations. As the first contact, SCSR is responsible for positive interaction with customers to give a favorable impression of BP ‘s operations. SCSR will contribute to BP’s vision to deliver operational excellence.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Manage, understand and monitor customer’s expectations and requirements which include, order processing, troubleshooting, heavy communication via Internet, phone, and e-mail and dispute resolution.

Manage and follow BP’s Safety Initiatives and promote best safety practices.

Assist BP to reach its’ Business Scorecard’s goals by hitting/exceeding team targets.

Work as a liaison between multiple teams to ensure customer satisfaction is met.

Ensure fuel contaminations are resolved in a timely fashion and process is followed.

Excellent customer service while being efficient from an operational perspective.

Follow-up after escalating issues to ensure customer needs are resolved to their satisfaction.

Support activities through immediate triage, escalation, resolution or logging and forwarding of customer inquiries/issues within ABSC and US Fuels Operations.

Report all accidents/near misses appropriately and alert Team Lead.

Follow up with team members to ensure SLA expectations are reached.

Report and follow up corresponding actions with main stakeholders



Essential Education and Experience

2-3 years general business experience required.

Customer focused and desire to exceed customer expectations

Ability to build and maintain positive relationships and networks with customers & internal/colleagues/clients

Strong PC skills (Microsoft Office, keyboarding) and the ability to navigate and use software required

Flexibility of schedule preferred

Strong oral and written communication skills, well organized

Works well with minimal supervision

Displays strong work ethic, accountability, strong team player and commitment to personal development, innovative and creative.

Desirable Criteria

Experience in Contact Sender and/or Customer Service environment.

Experience working with CRM, such as Salesforce.

Educational background

Bachelor’s Degree in Administration, or related field.



Essential Job Function

Work is generally performed within an office environment, with standard office equipment available.

Must be able to sit for extended periods of time.

This is a high volume call center; extended time to be spent on phone, typing, and reviewing data on computer screen.

The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, reach with arms and hands, climb or balance, and to stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl.

Vision abilities required by this job include close vision.

Critical and technical thinking are required at all times while on calls with clients and/or customers.

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

