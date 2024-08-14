Job summary

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as a



Senior Customer Service Representative- French Speaking

Provides first and second line customer support to telephone and written enquiries from external and internal Customers and Stakeholders in accordance with agreed service levels. The person in this position will ensure all queries are answered with the required speed, accuracy and with the maximum level of customer satisfaction.

The role holder is required to have a broad understanding of all Customer Service processes to enable a high percentage of first contact resolution and will continually manage customer expectations through various contact channels. Senior Customer Facing CSRs are the first point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries for Key Customers.

In this role You will:

Complete day to day customer service-related operational tasks to ensure the service meets customer expectation and is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements, and the customer service function core values.

Leverage deep understanding of specific key account customers, processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external customers and consumers and internal customers from the BP Business and third parties.

Interact with external and internal customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner

Proactively resolve Key Account customer issues (working with other teams as appropriate):

Take ownership and resolve raised telephone and written customer issues.

Proactively follow-up with Sales and Customer on pending activities preferably on the phone.

Ensure effortless and quality customer experience

Manage and maintain Stakeholder and customer expectations, referencing pre-established service level agreements where applicable

Make recommendations on existing knowledge base documents and identify knowledge gaps.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to inspire efficiency and / or level of service provided.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English and French (preferred)

Educated to High School (or College) standard or equivalent.

Minimum of 12 months previous experience in customer service or a telephone environment preferred.

Solid understanding of customers’ needs / behaviours

Excellent written communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong time management and organisation skills

Experience in using SAP, Excel and/or Salesforce is an advantage

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



